A woman filming inside a Burger King at Zurich Airport said in a TikTok video that a single burger, with no fries or extras, was listed at 24 Swiss francs and 26 Swiss francs. Marissa Meizz, who posts as @marissameizz, then converted those figures and said the total was “probably about like $32 to $34 USD for a burger.”

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The viral clip, which she presented as a reaction to people saying Switzerland is expensive, showed her speaking to the camera in a brown tank top and silver chain. On-screen text in the video reads “Switzerland is EXPENSIVE.” She said, “Everyone’s like, oh, Switzerland’s so expensive, Switzerland’s so expensive. Okay, we’re at Burger King right now, and this is how much just one burger is. No fries, no nothing, just the burger in Swiss francs.”

The video then cuts to a digital self-order kiosk. The screen displayed a “Swiss Selection” that included a “Mushroom Le Gruyère AOP” burger listed at CHF 24.30 and a “Mushroom Le Gruyère AOP Double” listed at CHF 26.90.

Zurich airport kiosk prices sit above standard Whopper figures in chain data

Meizz pointed at the prices and said they were “24 Swiss francs, 26 francs, almost $27,” before giving the dollar range. “That’s probably about like $32 to $34 USD for a burger,” she said. In her caption, she wrote, “$34 for a burger – (this was at Zurich airport, mind you) but STILL in what WORLDDD is it $34 for a BURGER KING BURGER LOL that’s insane! even at a nice restaurant i wouldn’t pay that sometimes it’s the only option but DANGG.”

@marissameizz $34 for a burger 😭 – (this was at Zurich airport, mind you) but STILL in what WORLDDD is it $34 for a BURGER KING BURGER LOL that’s insane! even at a nice restaurant i wouldn’t pay that😭🥲 sometimes it’s the only option but DANGG😭😭😭 ♬ original sound – MARISSA MEIZZ

Based on exchange rates on September 20, 2026, CHF 1 was worth $1.22. That puts the price of the Mushroom Le Gruyère AOP at $29.54 and the Mushroom Le Gruyère AOP Double at $32.71.

The items on the kiosk were specialty Swiss-selection burgers, not a basic Whopper. April 2026 figures from GCPDex, a 22-country Burger King price comparison that uses the Whopper as its reference item, listed a Whopper in Switzerland at $10 to $10.11, or CHF 8.90.

That figure ranked Switzerland 22nd of 22 markets and 72 percent above the global median of $5.87. In the U.S., the burger is priced at $6.79.

GCPDex listed India as the cheapest market in that set at $2.56. The same comparison put the most expensive country at 3.9 times the price of the cheapest. Regional averages in that dataset placed Europe highest at $8.57 and Asia lowest at $4.58. Those Whopper numbers are not the same menu items Meizz showed on the airport kiosk. Price comparisons across regions highlight how location affects cost, such as when a woman compared the prices of cookies and sweet potatoes at the same store.

A Visual Capitalist ranking, citing Numbeo prices accessed on August 24, 2026, looked at an inexpensive restaurant meal for one rather than a single-chain burger. That ranking put Switzerland first at $31.20. Bangladesh sat at the other end at $1.63. The global median in that set was $9.35. The United States ranked ninth at $20.00. Japan was listed as the cheapest G7 country in that ranking at $6.29.

TripAdvisor reviews for the Burger King at Zurich Airport, listed at Flughafenstrasse in the Airside Center, also describe high prices. One reviewer wrote, “Very very expensive…. Normal Burger King quality but we paid 45 euros for 3 regular menus… I do not suggest…. In general the airport has very expensive shops you cannot eat or drink on normal prices…”

Another reviewer called the location “Awful and expensive” and wrote, “This is the best of several bad options at the airport – twice as expensive as a BK on the high street with very poor service.” A traveler from the United States wrote that a Whopper meal came to “basically $15,” adding that it was “roughly 3X what it costs in Chicago” and that service was very slow.

A separate review for a Burger King under the north and east end of Zurich’s main train station described the food as fast, hot, and good, and the restaurant as clean. That reviewer said a Whopper Junior combo would run “about $15” and added that “everything in Zurich is expensive.”

Meizz’s video had gained 6.9 million views, 682,200 likes, and more than 8,750 comments. Commenters focused on the airport setting, wages, and whether the clip changed their travel plans. One commenter wrote, “This singlehandedly talked me out of ever going to Switzerland.” Another wrote, “Jobs must be paying six figures out there.” A third wrote, “First of all you are in ZURICH, second of all you are at the AIRPORT!!!!”

One commenter wrote, “McDonald’s is expensive there because Switzerland requires they use quality ingredients, like local beef, dairy and poultry. Also fast food workers get paid 20-25 euro an hour.” Another asked, “Is Switzerland calling us poor, or what?” A further commenter wrote, “Girl airport food is expensive in many countries.”

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