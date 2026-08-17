A woman shared prices of organic and natural food that appeared much higher than those of other items, such as cookies, at the same store. She showed that processed food items were priced lower than vegetables and fruits and recorded the difference in a video later posted on social media.

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As reported by the Daily Dot, a video shows a woman pointing out the price difference between organic vegetables and processed food. In the video, the woman first shows that the processed food items are all under $10, including a family cookie pack for $4.99. After showing these items, she mentioned that four potatoes, enough to make fries for her family, cost $7.49 before tax.

The woman says, “You want to know what’s wrong with this day and age? I’m going to show you what’s wrong.” Then she showed all the processed food items, including a packet of snacks, a cookie family pack, and a family pack of cereal, and said, “See all of this, all under 10 bucks.” She then showed a pack of 4 sweet potatoes, which she said was priced at $7.45. She called it “wrong.” The video was reshared on Twitter/X by @WallStreetApes, and in the caption, this user claimed, “This is why so many Americans choose junk. Good food is extensive and junk is much cheaper by comparison.”

Viewers criticize food regulatory system over healthy food prices

As the video went viral, viewers poured in their opinions. Some seemed displeased with the prices, as one of the commenters stated, “YUP and that is so messed up. And those artificial foods that we buy cause we’re broke are loaded with chemicals and bad s*** for humans in it!” Another one added, “The bigger issue is that healthy eating shouldn’t feel like a luxury. People make choices based on what they can afford, and when highly processed food is cheaper and more convenient than fresh food, that shapes those choices. We should be asking why the healthier option is so often the harder one to afford.”

This should upset every American



You can buy a large can of Pringles, a box of Mac and cheese, a family size box of name brand cereal and a full pack of Chips Ahoy cookies all together for about the same price as one small bag of sweet potatoes or Brussels sprouts



This is why… pic.twitter.com/BoRHuLJFGe — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 17, 2026

Others argued that the woman is wrong to evaluate the price of the processed food items shown in the video. As one of the commenters wrote, “This just isnt true. I purchased organic Brussels sprouts just the other day for $5 . Non organic is probably $3.50. I’m guessing bc I don’t eat bs, but Pringles are probably $2.50. Chips Ahoy $4. Mac and cheese is probably $1.50.” Another one added, “B*******. Brussels are $1.59 a frozen bag and sweet potatoes are $1.19lb I just bought both.”

The audience seemed divided on the matter. Despite the video gaining traction and people commenting on it, the incident has not been independently verified. No comments from the store that she was talking about were found.

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