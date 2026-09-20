A woman who posts on TikTok as Justinna Patience (@justinnapatience) shared a compilation of clips she said she filmed of her neighbor after she obtained a court order against him. She stated that the order bans him from speaking to her and that the recorded actions began afterward.

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In the caption, she wrote that the clips show “the antics that my neighbor began after getting a permanent protective order against him,” adding that this was “his way of communicating in a way that he thinks won’t get him in trouble.” She said she has been documenting the incidents to present her own case to a judge because, she claimed, police in her town “don’t care to pursue this.”

The video had gained 639,900 views and more than 690 comments. On-screen text in the opening clip described “some of the wonderful things psycho neighbor has started doing since I got a permanent stalking order that bans him from speaking to me.”

The next clip focused on a security camera mounted on the side of the neighbor’s house above a garage door. The camera was seen slowly rotating. On-screen text stated, “Keeps turning his camera To let me know he’s watching me Whenever I’m outside.”

Another clip showed green grass as a calico cat walked into the frame. An off-screen male voice that she identified as the neighbor was heard yelling, “Alone like a loser.” On-screen text asked, “‘Alone like a loser’ Think he’s yelling at himself?”

A later clip showed a man standing in a driveway next to a white SUV while loud, explicit rap music played from the neighbor’s property. On-screen text explained, “We had family visiting so he blasted an entire soundtrack of explicit music for the kids of the neighborhood.” Such neighbor disputes can escalate, as when a Detroit woman livestreamed her neighbor hitting her boyfriend with a car and was later subpoenaed to testify in court.

From what appeared to be her porch, looking toward the neighbor’s house and driveway, loud rap music could be heard. On-screen text read, “7am rap music for the entire block.” The following morning, from the same vantage point, different music played loudly. On-screen text indicated, “Different music Different morning Same 7am.”

A doorbell camera view showed a child on a scooter riding past the neighbor’s house. The neighbor was heard yelling, “Weirdo!” at the child’s friend. The on-screen text read, “Yelling ‘weirdo’ at kids friend while the kid is riding home.”

From the same doorbell camera, a black SUV was seen speeding up and swerving toward her driveway before turning into his own. On-screen text stated, “Always speeding up and swerving towards my driveway, Instead of just driving into his.”

The final clip, again from the doorbell camera, featured a male voice at high volume discussing female narcissists. On-screen text read, “Learning about female narcissists At 7 am on full blast.”

The voice said, “stealing from you, and when you point it out, they accuse you of being paranoid and trying to frame them. Behaviors that tend to show up with female narcissists, and more importantly, what those behaviors do to you.” Additional on-screen text said, “Another morning, Another lesson on female narcissists I’m beginning to wonder if he hates his mom or his wife?”

Viewers responded to the compilation in the comments. One person advised her to keep the cat indoors, writing, “keep ur cat inside and safe.” Another commenter contrasted common remarks about women with the conduct shown in the video, writing, “And they say women are too emotional, this is disturbed behaviour.”

A third commenter described the clips as harassment and a possible noise issue and suggested involving other residents, writing, “harassment. noise violation. get your neighbors to complain too.”

One commenter recommended going beyond local police if they would not act, writing, “if police won’t do anything, send it to your local media stations and keep posting on public platforms and YouTube.”

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