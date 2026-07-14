A Detroit woman livestreamed her neighbor hitting her boyfriend with a car. Two days later she was subpoenaed to testify in open court

A woman who goes by Lee Monet on TikTok, with the username @big_leeskii, shared a story about the time she witnessed a domestic dispute between her neighbors that ended with one of them being struck by a car. According to Lee Monet, she decided to broadcast the incident on Facebook Live, a decision that later led to her being called as a witness in a criminal trial.

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The video, in which Lee Monet recounts the story while cleaning a makeup brush, has since gone viral, accumulating 1.9 million views, more than 313,700 likes, and over 1,000 comments on TikTok.

On-screen text in the TikTok video reads: “I recorded a Facebook Live and ended up a witness in a criminal trial.”

A nosy neighbor with a phone became key evidence in a criminal case

According to Lee Monet, she used to rent a house in a small city, living next door to a couple she described as frequently arguing. She said the two houses were so close together that she could hear their disputes from her bedroom at all hours.

She said that on the day in question, she heard the couple arguing again in the afternoon – she was home because she worked night shifts. She said she went to her dining room window to watch, and saw the woman getting into her car in the driveway while the man stood in the walkway near the porch.

Lee Monet claimed that the woman slowly backed the car down the driveway, then stopped, turned her wheels toward the man, and hit the gas. She said the man ran across the grass but was struck by the car, rolled onto it, then off the side. The woman then reportedly drove across Lee Monet’s driveway and sped off down the street. In another viral case, questions about whether being struck by a moving car constitutes assault have come up.

Lee Monet said the man got up afterward, appeared to be limping slightly, but seemed otherwise uninjured. She said she considered calling the police but decided against it, noting that others in the area would likely do so. Instead, she said, she opened Facebook Live on her phone and began narrating the events as they unfolded.

She said that while she was still broadcasting, the woman returned to the scene. Per Lee Monet’s account, the man walked up to the driver’s window, and the two continued arguing, after which he allegedly broke her car window. Shortly after, Lee Monet said, multiple police cars arrived. She claimed the woman stood in the street yelling, “He hit me! Arrest him!” – which Lee Monet said she knew to be untrue based on what she had witnessed.

According to Lee Monet, a police officer noticed her standing on her porch mid-broadcast and asked if she had been recording. She said she stopped the live stream at that point and told the officer she had not recorded anything, but confirmed that it had been posted to Facebook Live. “Not gonna lie about that,” she said. “You definitely caught me in the midst of a live broadcast.”

She said the officer told her they would need the footage as evidence because the woman was claiming the man had been hitting and beating her. Lee Monet said she responded by pointing out that the woman had struck him with a car. She said she directed the officer to the Facebook Live video, initially saying she had “no testimony to give,” but eventually agreed to provide a statement.

Lee Monet said that the officers photographed the grass and tire tracks on the scene, and the woman was placed in handcuffs. This is not the first time someone’s behavior during a legal proceeding went sideways. A separate viral video captured a woman lying to a judge during a virtual court hearing while driving.

Lee Monet said that two days later, the same woman knocked on her door, though the TikTok video, as shared, does not detail what happened during that encounter, suggesting the story continues beyond what is shown in the clip. She also noted in her account that she was ultimately subpoenaed and testified in open court as a result of the Facebook Live footage she had posted.

Lee Monet did not name the city where the incident allegedly took place, identify the individuals involved, or provide a timeframe for when the events occurred. The details of the criminal case, including its outcome, were not disclosed in the video.

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