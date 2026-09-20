On Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters that a wedding-related gift from Russian boxing official Umar Kremlev to Donald Trump Jr. was “totally allowed.” Trump said that, as he understands it, his son “paid him back.”

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The comments followed a ProPublica report published Monday that said Kremlev covered hundreds of thousands of dollars in costs for a multi-day celebration in May. That gathering was held on two private islands in the Bahamas after Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson.

According to The Independent, Trump has said he has no personal connection to Kremlev and did not attend his son’s wedding. In the Oval Office, a reporter asked him whether it was appropriate for his son to accept a gift or payment covering part of the wedding festivities.

House Democrat seeks details on any ties between Trump Jr. and the boxing official

Trump replied, “It’s totally allowed, and a lot of people have parties.” He then said, “But as I understand it, he paid him back.” He added, “A person that he knows, I guess a friend of his, gave him a wedding party – that’s very common. I’ve heard of many people giving wedding parties. I’ve given wedding parties to numerous people.”

Trump on his son's wedding being bankrolled from a Russian oligarch close to Putin:



"It's totally allowed… Don's paid him back." pic.twitter.com/2DQO2S8hj6 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 18, 2026

ProPublica reported that Kremlev covered the rental of one of the private islands, which the outlet said can cost about $100,000 a night. The same report listed a fireworks display estimated at about $70,000.

Kremlev is the head of the International Boxing Association and has been described as having close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. told ProPublica that Kremlev is a “personal friend of Don” and that the two met through a mutual friend in the hunting community. The spokesperson said Kremlev is “not someone [Trump Jr.] has a business relationship with.”

Representative Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, wrote on X, “Umar Kremlev spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the President’s son. What did he get in return? We need answers.” Garcia also sent a letter to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles requesting information on any ties between Trump Jr. and Kremlev.

In the letter, Garcia wrote that Trump Jr. is a part-owner and major investor in multiple companies that have extensive Department of Defense contracts. He said any apparent ties to members of Putin’s inner circle raise serious questions about pay-to-play schemes and foreign intelligence infiltration of the president’s family.

Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson released a joint statement on Instagram. They said they married at an intimate ceremony attended only by family and described the island events as “a fun weekend with friends.”

“Our dear friend Umar very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding. It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful,” the statement said.

“It’s unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from,” it continued. “Friendship doesn’t require a political motive. Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift.”

Photos shared with the statement showed the couple dressed in all white on a beach as fireworks lit the night sky, dancers in sailor caps, a man performing a card trick, and a DJ.

Kremlev’s press office told ProPublica he “has never discussed political matters with any of his American friends and acquaintances.” The report said he attended the Bahamas party.

Attorney General Todd Blanche was asked in the White House Rose Garden earlier this week whether he would investigate. He replied, “Am I investigating what?” He said the president does not know who this person is, and that other members of the family do not know who this person is. He said the president’s son has said Kremlev is a very close friend and that he accepted a gift over the weekend of his wedding.

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