On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina, confirmed that a Russian businessman close to Vladimir Putin covered part of the cost of their May wedding celebrations. The confirmation came in a signed statement posted to Bettina Trump’s Instagram after ProPublica published its report.

Recommended Videos

The couple called the spending “an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful.” Trump Jr. wed Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson during a three-day gathering held on two exclusive private islands.

Citing records and interviews with three anonymous sources familiar with the event, ProPublica reported that Umar Kremlev spent hundreds of thousands of dollars. The outlet said those costs included renting one of the islands used for a reception and guest lodging, plus other large expenses such as a huge fireworks show.

Instagram statement followed report on island rental and fireworks costs

Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump used their joint statement to thank “our dear friend Umar,” saying he “very generously hosted two incredible nights of celebrations for us AFTER our wedding.” They said they “got married privately” on May 22 “surrounded ONLY by our family.”

A Russian businessman with ties to Vladimir Putin partially funded Donald Trump Jr.'s recent wedding celebration, according to ProPublica. The president and his son are defending the gift. pic.twitter.com/UkK2pchhNU — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2026

The couple also wrote, “Friendship doesn’t require a political motive. Generosity doesn’t automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift.”

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. did not deny Kremlev’s role in funding the celebrations. “Umar is a personal friend of Don,” the spokesperson said, adding that Kremlev is “not someone he has a business relationship with” and that the two men met through a mutual friend in the hunting world.

Kremlev is head of the International Boxing Association, a sports body ProPublica said has received backing from the Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom. According to ProPublica, the wedding payments were made through an IBA-affiliated entity in Dubai that the boxing association uses for financial transactions.

ProPublica reported that Kremlev traveled to China in the days before the wedding party as part of a delegation accompanying Putin. A month earlier, Putin had awarded him the Order of Friendship. Ukraine has sanctioned Kremlev, citing his closeness to Putin and Russian security services.

Alexander Lagutin, a businessman who has held senior posts at a Russian defense contractor and a state-backed energy company, traveled with Kremlev on the trip to China. Elena Sobol, Kremlev’s right hand at the IBA, attended the wedding as well.

ProPublica reported that the guest list remained small, with about 50 people, mostly the couple’s immediate family, close friends, and business partners. Kremlev reportedly skipped the ceremony, which was limited to 18 guests, but attended the party with a large contingent of Russians.

The presence of that group confused other guests, ProPublica reported, and the Russians sometimes stood off by themselves speaking Russian. The wedding’s guest list has drawn scrutiny, as political attacks on the Trump family have included accusations of corruption.

President Donald Trump did not go to the ceremony. He told reporters a few days beforehand, “He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small, little private affair,” and added, “I said, you know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.”

Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, posted, “Why did a Russian oligarch close to Putin fund Trump Jr.’s wedding in the Bahamas?” He also wrote, “Umar Kremlev spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on the President’s son. What did he get in return? We need answers.”

Donald Sherman, president and CEO of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said it is in the public interest for Congress to consider requiring financial disclosure statements from a president’s adult children as well as from the president. He said the core question is whether the friendship and the gifts are genuine or designed to influence.

Sherman said, “We know that private companies and foreign governments have been seeking to gain Don Jr’s favor in order to serve their own financial interests. And so, it’s important that there is a measure of transparency when folks tied to the Russian government are lavishing the president’s rich adult son with expensive gifts.”

He added, “Most of us learn as children that ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch’. It’s one thing if, in the nature of this friendship, there’s a mutual exchange of lavish gifts. It’s another if someone’s daddy becomes president and then all of a sudden this new friend starts giving gifts – that context very much matters.”

Retired FBI official Frank Montoya Jr. told ProPublica, “If I’m paying for your wedding, at some point, you’re going to owe me something. This should be unthinkable for the son of the president.”

ProPublica reported that it is still unclear why Kremlev helped pay for the wedding or why he attended. The outlet said he appears to have met Trump Jr., executive vice president of the Trump Organization, only quite recently. Trump Jr.’s personal net worth has been estimated at around $300 million.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy