Pete Hegseth testified before lawmakers for Pentagon’s 1.5 trillion budget, and now the US army is slashing training to make ends meet

The United States Army is currently facing a significant financial crisis that is forcing the service to slash training programs across the force. Internal documents and statements from multiple U.S. officials confirm that the military branch is scrambling to address a shortfall that is estimated to be between $4 billion and $6 billion, ABC News reports.

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This is a massive hit to the budget, and it is coming at a time when the Army has seen its operational footprint expand significantly both at home and abroad. With the fiscal year set to conclude on September 30, the service is now implementing unusually aggressive spending scrutiny and abrupt cancellations of training events to make ends meet.

One major driver identified by a U.S. official is the cost associated with the Iran war, alongside an expanding mission to secure the southern U.S. border. Furthermore, the Army has been tasked with expansive National Guard missions, including a deployment in Washington, D.C., that is projected to cost approximately $1.1 billion this year according to estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

This multibillion-dollar deficit didn’t happen overnight, as it is the result of a widening set of operational demands and rising costs throughout the entire force

The service is also dealing with ballooning personnel expenses while stepping in to cover missions tied to Department of Homeland Security funding lapses. While the Army expects to eventually be reimbursed for covering some of the expenses incurred during the record 76-day DHS shutdown, the immediate reality is a painful lack of liquid funds for essential training.

The III Armored Corps, which represents nearly half of the service’s combat power and commands around 70,000 soldiers, is expected to bear a significant portion of these cuts. An internal document detailing the consequences of these funding shifts warns that the corps’ aviation units will be forced to deploy next year at a lower state of readiness.

The Army is grappling with a sudden budget crunch and scrambling to slash training costs across broad swaths of the force, according to internal documents reviewed by @ABC News and multiple U.S. officials. https://t.co/YynsS9KJIo — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2026

The document also highlights the risk of career stagnation for mid-level officers who would normally oversee key training events, and it notes that it will take a full year for units to rebuild combat proficiency once the funding stabilizes. The reductions within the corps include slashing roughly half of the formation’s budget and gutting pilots’ flight hours down to the minimum mandatory levels.

This is particularly concerning because the Army’s aviation enterprise has already faced intense scrutiny following a string of high-profile mishaps, many of which have been attributed in recent years to pilot fatigue and dwindling flying time.

Beyond the III Armored Corps, the ripple effects are being felt across the service. The Army Sapper Course, which is the service’s premier combat engineering school, has been canceled. Additionally, an artillery course that was scheduled to begin on Monday at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was abruptly called off. Two U.S. officials explained that other units and military training courses are now auditing their operations much more closely to determine how many soldiers they can realistically afford to train.

Col. Marty Meiners, an Army spokesperson, addressed the situation in a statement, saying, “Army commanders are taking all necessary measures to prioritize critical readiness and operational requirements, ensuring we operate responsibly within our currently enacted funding levels.” While the Defense Department has declined to specify whether similar training cuts are being implemented across other branches of the military, the focus remains firmly on how the Army navigates this tight window.

The situation was briefly touched upon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testified before lawmakers regarding the Pentagon’s request for a $1.5 trillion budget. Although defense officials did not directly address the specific training concerns during the hearing, the impact of rising costs was a central theme.

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., noted during the hearing that the standard fuel price for the services has increased from $154 to $195 a barrel. “That’s more we have to pay for fuel. Then there’s less money available for training and exercise that the services need to perform,” she said. While it is true that scaling back training as the fiscal year winds down is a relatively routine occurrence within the Pentagon, officials acknowledge that it is far less common to see such sweeping cuts and cancellations this early in the budget cycle.

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