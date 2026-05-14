Former NFL player was killed in an LA homeless camp, but gruesome forensic details stirred fears a serial killer may be targeting the area

The investigation into the death of former NFL player Kevin Johnson has taken a dark turn as authorities uncover gruesome forensic details that suggest a potential serial killer could be operating in the Los Angeles area. Johnson, who was 55 at the time of his passing, was discovered in a homeless encampment in the Willowbrook section of south Los Angeles on January 21, 2026.

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Nearly four months after his body was found, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has released a report that highlights the severity of the violence inflicted upon him. According to the medical examiner, Johnson suffered from skull fractures, brain contusions, and a total of five sharp force wounds to his neck. The report further details that he sustained multiple fatal blunt injuries, which included brain fragmentation and severe intracerebral hemorrhaging.

According to Daily Mail, investigators also noted a fatal injury to his left carotid artery. It is a truly grim picture of what occurred at that encampment. When officers arrived on the scene at 8:00 AM local time, they found a blood-soaked shovel, a crutch, and a broken broom stick near the body. They also recovered parts of a cut tree and a rock or brick that appeared to be covered in blood.

It’s just wild that it took four months to get these details out

Johnson was found face down and unresponsive, covered by a tarp and debris after a friend discovered him. Toxicology reports indicated that he had traces of phencyclidine and methamphetamine in his system. His family informed investigators that while Johnson was a former professional athlete, he had been living a homeless lifestyle. While LA spent $300 million moving homeless people off the streets, Johnson’s case proves many still fall through the cracks and face extreme danger.

Officials noted that he was not in the best health and relied on crutches to move around, and he was also using a catheter bag. The circumstances surrounding his death have led to a much larger investigation. It has been revealed that three other homeless individuals were killed in the same area during a similar timeframe, which has sparked significant concern regarding a potential serial killer targeting vulnerable people in the region.

HEARTBREAKING: Former #NFL player Kevin Johnson was found stabbed and beaten to death in Los Angeles at a homeless encampment this week.



Johnson had been living on the streets and could have suffered from CTE, per his friends.



The 55-year-old’s death has been ruled a homicide. pic.twitter.com/8PaHYFyPzD — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 23, 2026

Officials noted that he was not in the best health and relied on crutches to move around, and he was also using a catheter bag. The circumstances surrounding his death have led to a much larger investigation. It has been revealed that three other homeless individuals were killed in the same area during a similar timeframe, which has sparked significant concern regarding a potential serial killer targeting vulnerable people in the region.

Officials noted that he was not in the best health and relied on crutches to move around, and he was also using a catheter bag. The circumstances surrounding his death have led to a much larger investigation. It has been revealed that three other homeless individuals were killed in the same area during a similar timeframe, which has sparked significant concern regarding a potential serial killer targeting vulnerable people in the region.

All of the murders are being investigated together due to eerie similarities between the cases. While one victim was gunned down and another was beaten to death, the fact that all four incidents occurred in the same vicinity within a short timeframe has kept law enforcement on high alert. Before his life took a tragic turn, Kevin Lamar Johnson had a notable athletic career. Born in Los Angeles, he attended Westchester High School where he helped his team reach consecutive football championship games, winning a title.

He played college football at Los Angeles Harbor College before transferring to Texas Southern University. During his time there, he played on the defensive line alongside future Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. Johnson was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL draft. After being released, his professional journey included a stint on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad and time with the Oakland Raiders.

He found his most significant playing time with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he appeared in 11 games in a single season, recording 19 solo tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. He remained with the Eagles before eventually returning to the Raiders. Beyond the NFL, Johnson transitioned to the Arena Football League, playing for the Orlando Predators and the Los Angeles Avengers.

During his time with the Predators, he participated in ArenaBowl XII and XIII. His later years were marked by significant personal struggles. Friends and neuroscientists have suggested that he likely suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a condition often associated with the repeated head trauma experienced by football players.

As the investigation into these four homicides continues, authorities are working to determine if these events are definitively linked.

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