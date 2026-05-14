RFK Jr.’s HHS spokesperson just resigned from the role, and it’s over the push for this one product that’s known to cause higher risk of cancer

The assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services, Rich Danker, resigned from his position, The Hill reported. His departure comes directly on the heels of a major policy shift regarding the approval of flavored electronic cigarettes.

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Danker cited fundamental disagreements with the current administration’s push to authorize specific nicotine vaping products, noting that these flavors could drive addiction among children and expose them to significant health hazards, including lung damage and a higher risk of cancer.

It is clear that the internal friction at the agency has reached a boiling point. Danker made his position known in a formal resignation letter addressed to President Trump. In the letter, he stated, “Senior HHS officials in the immediate office of the secretary have in recent months sought U.S. Food and Drug Administration marketing approval of cigarette flavors that would appeal to children and expose them to nicotine addiction, lung damage and higher risk of cancer.”

Danker further explained that approving these products would contradict established agency guidance

As Danker noted, “Routine approval of these products would undermine the agency’s Flavored Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Premarket Applications Considerations Related to Youth Risk guidance for industry issued March with the support of the White House.”

This resignation follows the exit of Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, who stepped down just one day prior. The timing suggests that the pressure to clear these products for market has created a difficult environment for those tasked with public health oversight. Interestingly, Danker chose not to place the blame for this policy directly on the President, even though the administration has been vocal about its desire to support the vaping industry.

One of RFK Jr's top HHS staffers has just resigned in protest of Trump's efforts for FDA approval of flavored vapes:



"…FDA marketing approval of e-cigarette flavors that would appeal to children and expose them to nicotine addiction, lung damage, and higher risk of cancer.… pic.twitter.com/NCWK6vOYzd — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 13, 2026

The FDA recently gave the green light to four specific flavored vape products manufactured by Glas Inc. These products, which include blueberry and mango flavors as well as two menthol options, represent a major shift in policy. This is the first time the agency has authorized the sale of fruit-flavored electronic cigarettes. The decision follows reports that President Trump had reprimanded Commissioner Makary for not moving quickly enough to approve flavored nicotine products.

The strategy behind this approval relies on technological safeguards. Glas Inc. claims it will prevent minors from accessing these vapes by requiring age verification through government-issued IDs and a Bluetooth connection to a smartphone. According to the FDA, these measures are intended to curb underage use while providing alternatives for adults.

Bret Koplow, the acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, expressed optimism regarding this approach. Koplow stated, “By helping to prevent youth use, device access restrictions are a potential game changer.” He added, “This technology is also an indication of the role innovation may serve in the effort to protect young people from threats posed by nicotine use and addiction while helping to enable availability of an expanded array of flavored options for adults who smoke who may use these products to completely switch away from regular cigarettes.”

Despite these claims of innovation, the move marks a stark departure from the agency’s previous stance. The FDA had previously implemented a ban on fruit and candy-flavored vapes specifically because of their appeal to younger demographics. That ban was even upheld by the Supreme Court last year. The agency now maintains that these new authorizations are strictly for consumers aged 21 and older.

However, the reality of the market remains complex. Research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine last year highlighted that disposable e-cigarettes continue to drive a significant surge in nicotine sales, and illicit products remain a persistent issue despite existing bans.

Danker is not the first high-level spokesperson to walk away from the department due to policy concerns. Tom Corry, who served as a top spokesperson, resigned in March 2025. His departure was linked to the approach taken by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding a measles outbreak in Texas. It is becoming increasingly evident that the current leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services is navigating a period of significant turnover and internal ideological conflict.

As of now, the department has not provided a response to inquiries regarding Danker’s resignation.

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