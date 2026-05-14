A family woke up to construction crews tearing up their front porch, but the workers had a sinister demand once the hammering stopped

Scams are often carried out in a hideous manner, similar to this former college football player, where people are trapped by Ponzi schemes and hidden schemes, but as old scamming techniques fail, scammers are resorting to more open methods. A new scamming method was exposed in Croatia, where a Reddit user reported that a crew had started installing the front tiles of her boyfriend’s house without informing them. When they intervened to stop them, the company demanded money, but they remained steadfast while the police shrugged the scammers off.

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According to DailyDot, a Reddit user with the username r/MildlyInfuriating posted that she and her boyfriend’s family woke up to loud voices from the front of the house. Upon checking, they found someone removing the previous tiles and replacing them with new ones. She asserted that no prior contract had been signed and that no one from the house had agreed to this. The man from the company who was carrying out the demolition started asking for money.

In her Reddit post, she stated, “They came while we were still sleeping and these loud sounds woke me up.” I came there to see some work being done, and no one in the house knew about that when I asked them. They then wanted us to pay.” She declared that the mother of her boyfriend and her boyfriend started negotiating with them while the police were on their way, and eventually, the police intervened and stopped them from crossing the boundaries any further.

The family kept their calm, and their patience saved them from a scam

We have heard about a woman scamming people by claiming she had cancer, but these workers seem to work hard for nothing. The Reddit user said they stayed calm and kept everything under control rather than panicking. Their patience paid off, and the police fended off the scammers. She reported, “Didn’t hear about or from the men again. Didn’t get it fixed so far or anything, as it only happened yesterday. Thankfully, we aren’t as dumb as to pay them.”

This is not the only incident of this sort. In this post, several other people shared their experiences of the same sort. A person commented that he read a story of the same sort when a roofing company started working at someone’s home, as he stated, “I read on an article where one person had their roof completely torn down and to be reroofed but turned out to be the wrong house and they were trying to get the owner to pay for it or they won’t finish the job.”

Cases like these are increasing day by day, but communities are well aware of how to tackle these situations nowadays. But even if the current scam is denied, it is still alarming for anyone to enter someone’s house without consent and then ask for payment in return. The Reddit user r/MildlyInfuriating cautioned neighborhood residents to stay vigilant and avoid unforeseen incidents.

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