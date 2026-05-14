This college swim star walked across the graduation stage on Saturday, only for a tragedy on Mother’s Day to change everything

Following the sudden death of NBA star Brandon Clarke, news of other prominent athletes who have left us early has been making headlines lately. Now, a college swimming star known for his commitment and dedication has lost his life in a tragedy, which happened on Mother’s Day, hours after his graduation.

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As reported by the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old Keegan McKenney was a part of the swim team of Queens University of Charlotte. This wasn’t the only platform he swam for; during his high school journey at Cape Elizabeth High, Keegan was a record-breaking swimmer. Coming back to Queens, he graduated on Saturday and got his degree hours before his death, per WCTV.

Keegan was involved in a fatal car crash in North Carolina on Mother’s Day, and later he was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Queens University of Charlotte also left a heartfelt message for the departed soul, “Forever a Royal. We honor the life of Keegan McKenney – a cherished teammate, friend, and member of the Queens family whose impact will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him during this incredibly difficult time.”

The firefighters had to make a lot of effort to take him and the others out of the car

As per the outlet, this tragedy took place early in the morning. The swim star was inside a BMW M3 with others in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ride was supposed to go peacefully. However, everything changed when the vehicle lost control and struck a tree. The crash appears to be so severe that the firefighters who responded to the scene had to make a lot of effort.

"We honor the life of Keegan McKenney — a cherished teammate, friend, and member of the Queens family whose impact will never be forgotten," the university's swim team posted after the 22-year-old died in a south Charlotte crash early Sunday morning. https://t.co/e3VsfTQyR1 pic.twitter.com/FKTb8xBxLW — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) May 12, 2026

The firefighters reportedly cut the car to rescue everyone inside. All of the passengers, including Keegan, were taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, the swim star couldn’t survive and was later pronounced dead. The authorities also looked into the matter, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the real cause, as all passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated, “Further investigation will be needed to determine if impairment or speed is a factor in this case.” Previously, another college athlete lost his life in Texas. The 21-year-old Graycen Vargo was a college runner with “strong character and academic excellence.” However, a health emergency during his first race claimed his life.

Coming back to Keegan, his coach Ben Raymond said to the Portland Press Herald, “He inspired those around him through consistent effort, commitment and dedication but allowed himself to enjoy time in the pool and on deck with his friends and teammates.” McKenney’s loss is very heartbreaking, but the fact that it happened hours after his graduation on Mother’s Day makes this tragedy even harder to process. Extremely sad for his family and friends.

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