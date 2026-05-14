Three women were pulled from the sea off Brighton in the early hours and their families still haven’t been told they are dead

Investigations are underway after three women were found dead in the sea near Brighton Marina on Wednesday, May 13. As reported by LADbible, emergency services were first called at around 5:45 AM following concerns for a woman’s welfare, before all three bodies were recovered from the water. The women are believed to have entered the sea from the beach close to where they were discovered in the early hours.

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Sussex Police Chief Superintendent Adam Hays confirmed that the women, understood to be between 20 and 30 years old, had not yet been formally identified as of Wednesday. Their families had still not been notified of their deaths. Hays said officers are actively working to locate next of kin and added, “I understand the impact this tragic incident has had on the local community and more widely.”

Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding how the three women came to be in the water. An investigation is ongoing.

Coastguard safety experts have long warned about the dangers of entering cold water unexpectedly

Cold water shock is a serious and well-documented hazard when entering the sea, particularly when water temperatures fall below 15 degrees Celsius. According to guidance from HM Coastguard, the body’s instinctive reaction to cold water immersion causes an involuntary gasp for air followed by hyperventilation, significantly raising the risk of drowning. Amid ongoing cases of families losing loved ones to water-related tragedies, a Texas woman sentenced for her stepson’s death after abuse was uncovered separately highlighted how investigations can take time to establish full circumstances.

Investigations continue into deaths of three women pulled from sea off Brightonhttps://t.co/6Zp4COrJw7 — ITV News (@itvnews) May 14, 2026

HM Coastguard advises that anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly in the water should follow the “float to live” principle, leaning back with arms and legs extended and resisting the urge to thrash. Precautions before entering the sea include checking tide times, not swimming alone, and carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch. In a separate case that drew public attention to how police handle the deaths of young people, Utah parents charged after their son’s death had initially framed the incident differently before investigators uncovered the truth.

Anyone who witnesses a person in difficulty at the sea or coastline is urged to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, who operate around the clock throughout the year.

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