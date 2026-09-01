A travel vlogger has shared an unusual hotel experience during his visit to Boston. According to the Daily Dot, the vlogger shared his story on TikTok, explaining that he paid a 20% tip and a delivery fee to the hotel’s room service. The travel vlogger, whose name appears to be Ken, was staying at a “4-star Marriott hotel,” and after this experience, he ended up questioning American tipping culture. No comments from the hotel he was staying were found.

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In his TikTok, Ken started by saying, “I don’t understand American tipping culture,” then explained what happened. According to him, he hasn’t seen any country where a hotel has charged him a delivery fee when ordering room service. However, during his stay at this Boston hotel, he claimed the delivery fee was $6, and a 20% tip was charged in addition. Ken questioned why the room service delivery fee was not going to the employee who brought his food from the first floor to his room on the 11th.

According to Ken, the bill also had a note underneath saying the delivery fee is “not a tip,” as the tip has to be paid “extra on top.” He said the tip amount was 20%, so he had to pay $13 to the employee, including the $6 delivery fee, bringing the total to about $19 for bringing his food from the first floor all the way to the 11th floor.

Ken seemed displeased about the food he received

After sounding unenthusiastic towards tipping, saying, “I mean, why is it in my responsibility to pay this person now $13,” Ken seemed unhappy about the food he received. He put the camera to show how his food looked, which he paid about $19 to get delivered. The man said, “Okay? And the food has just been delivered.”

Then described it, “And it looks like this. This is what I paid $18 for.” Ken appeared to complain about the food’s presentation, “There’s not even a nice setting, nice plates. It looks like it. Take-out delivery.” He then said, “This is the room service in American hotels. It is crazy,” and ended his TikTok. His video gained significant traction, garnering nearly 900,000 views with several people sharing their opinions on the concern.

The comment section consisted of comments like, “Yeah for that price I’ll go downstairs and pick it up myself.” While someone also wrote, “I don’t mind tipping. It’s not the end of the world . Don’t want to tip? Stay at home.” Ken hasn’t shared a follow-up video addressing the feedback. No comments from the hotel were found and the incident is not independently verified.

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