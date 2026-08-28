A man has shared his unusual dining experience at a Manhattan restaurant. According to the Daily Dot, he claimed that the restaurant’s hostess and the server treated him and his friends rudely. He described the incident on TikTok and said that when they tipped despite the staff’s odd behavior, the restaurant’s manager told them how much people usually tip. In the end, the man said, “She (the server) got what she deserved.”

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It seems like the man described a detailed story, but here’s what happened. Apparently, he and his friend decided to dine in a fancy restaurant during their visit to Manhattan. He claimed the restaurant wasn’t in their “budget,” but they still decided to dine there, as he later said about the prices, referring to the group’s contribution to the bill: “Three cards combined can fight any mission.” So, they got in and talked to the hostess, who, according to the man, looked at them and asked, “Can you afford to eat here?”

Apparently, the man and his group were in streetwear while other diners were in suits. He found this question rude and asked for a table for three. According to him, the hostess complimented his cologne and then said “10 minutes” before arranging their table. The man said that he asked nicely, to combat rudeness, saying, “See what niceness does when you. When you. When you combat meanness with niceness?”

The server arrives…

Once they got the table, it seems the server didn’t arrive right away. According to the man, as they were busy looking at the “expensive menu” for about 15 minutes, one of his friends coughed and asked for water. This is when the man asked, “Where is the service?” So, he told a random server passing by that they had been waiting for a while and asked for a server. Eventually, the server arrived, which the man claimed gave them “the craziest attitude.”

He recalled, “Doesn’t say hi, doesn’t say good evening.” Then added, “She looks at all the three of us up and down, up and down. And she was like, cornbread or sourdough? Huh? I was like, cornbread or sourdough. What do you mean? She was like the bread for the table. Cornbread or sourdough? I’m like, hold on, sweetheart. Haha. Let’s buckle it down. What’s. What’s. Are you okay?” Apparently, the server was quite busy as she was “one of three” servers.

The man then smelled her “cigarette breath,” which, according to him, suggested that she had been going through something. After that, the man described in detail how long they had to wait for their order. He also mentioned more interaction with this server, which he and his friends found unusual. The server first claimed she was one of three servers, but according to the man’s story, when he looked around, there were “eight servers out here.”

He didn’t seem to mention any confrontation with the server. However, he did end up in an odd situation involving tipping. The man said that he had $10 in his wallet, so he decided to leave it as a tip. But as the group was leaving and got closer to the front, the manager stopped them and said that the people who usually dine in that restaurant “tip 18 to 30%.” The man then recalled her response, “She got what she deserved. And we walked out. Who are you? You don’t tell me to tip more.” Apparently, his dinner was supposed to last “45 minutes to an hour,” but he claimed it lasted about three hours.

This was his experience according to the story he told. No comments were found from the restaurant he visited. The incident hasn’t been independently verified, and the man hasn’t shared any follow-up video with more insight into the matter.

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