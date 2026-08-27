Indiana man faces up to 65 years after admitting he killed his disabled friend with a screwdriver

Jacob Cram, a 37-year-old man from Lebanon, Indiana, is facing a potential prison sentence of 45 to 65 years after entering a plea of guilty for the murder of his friend, 64-year-old Donald Bowers. The legal proceedings reached a significant milestone when the plea was formally entered in court. As part of this agreement, the state has opted to dismiss a habitual offender enhancement that had been previously attached to the case.

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As reported by True Crime News, the incident itself took place in September 2025. According to the details provided in court documents viewed by Yahoo! News, Bowers, who was a wheelchair user, had been interacting with Cram prior to the lethal assault. It appears that Cram had reportedly offered to assist Bowers in getting into his home, but the situation quickly turned violent.

Detectives who investigated the crime scene later reported that Cram utilized multiple objects to carry out the killing. These included striking Bowers with a broom handle, using a box cutter, and ultimately stabbing him in the head with a screwdriver. The investigators also claimed that Cram attempted to asphyxiate Bowers by wrapping a blanket around his face.

He wrapped duct tape around his head

The discovery of the crime was reportedly brought to light by two witnesses who approached the Lebanon Police Department to report what they had seen at the home. One of the witnesses provided a chilling account of his interaction with Cram inside the residence. He observed Cram attempting to hang a blanket over a doorway, seemingly in an effort to conceal the scene inside.

When the witness attempted to enter, Cram initially blocked him, stating, “I can’t show you. … Oh, well, I guess I can.” Upon entering, the witness saw the victim on the floor with duct tape wrapped around his head and a screwdriver protruding from his skull. Cram then reportedly issued a direct threat, telling the witness to not tell anyone what he had seen.

Following the report, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the presence of Bowers’ body. Cram was subsequently taken into custody. During a later interview with authorities, he provided a detailed confession regarding his actions that evening.

He admitted to attempting to kill Bowers through several different methods, acknowledging that the victim fought back during the encounter. While the investigation into the circumstances of the crime has been thorough, officials have stated that a clear motive for the killing has not been released to the public.

This case is particularly heavy given the background of the individuals involved. Cram reportedly had only been released from prison three months before the incident occurred. His prior criminal history includes a 2018 conviction for robbery resulting in serious injury, for which he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The sentencing for Cram will take place soon. At that time, the court will determine the final length of his incarceration within the 45 to 65-year range stipulated by the current legal framework.

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