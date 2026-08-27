Orlando man has one bite into Publix friend chicken, and what he discovers prompts him to say: ‘I really hope I did not get sick’

An Orlando man recently captured a moment on video that is making plenty of people think twice before diving into their next box of Publix fried chicken, BroBible reported. On August 14, a user on TikTok known as @lawnjohnsilver shared a clip that shows him biting into a piece of chicken that, from the outside, looked perfectly fine. It had that classic golden-brown breading we all expect, but the interior told a much more concerning story.

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As the man pulled the chicken apart, the meat appeared translucent and pink, which is definitely not what you want to see when you are ready for a meal. The reaction in the video is pretty understandable given the circumstances. He says, “I don’t know what this is, but this is disgusting; I’m pretty sure that’s blood in there. I’m pretty sure this chicken is not cooked all the way. I’m trying not to throw up right now just looking at this. And I really hope I did not get sick.”

This video has already racked up 49,000 views, and it is hitting home for a lot of people because Publix fried chicken has a massive cult following across the Southeast. It is usually a go-to for Publix shoppers, but this incident is highlighting some growing frustrations. If you head over to Reddit, you will find that shoppers have been discussing concerns about the consistency, size, and overall quality of the deli chicken for a while now.

Some folks are pointing to inconsistent preparation as a potential culprit for these issues

It is worth noting that while pink chicken is definitely a red flag, it isn’t always 100 percent proof that the meat is raw. The only way to know for sure if poultry is safe is to check that the internal temperature has reached 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Since most of us aren’t walking around with a meat thermometer in our pockets, you really have to trust your eyes. If the center looks raw, you should absolutely stop eating it. Even if the breading looks crispy and perfect, that doesn’t always mean the meat underneath has reached a safe temperature.

For those who do run into an issue like this, some commenters are pointing out that Publix has a policy where you can head to customer service for a refund or a replacement. It is a good reminder that you don’t have to just accept a bad product. If you do find yourself with a piece of chicken that looks questionable, the safest move is to stop eating immediately and reach out to the store where you bought it.

Fried chicken is usually easy to check. The breading gets crunchy, the meat turns opaque, and you get on with your day. Seeing what this man found under that crispy exterior is a solid reminder to take a quick look at your food before you take that first bite.

We are still waiting to see if there is any further word on this, as requests for comment were sent out to both Publix and the TikTok user. Until then, maybe just double-check your next meal.

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