Woman says her ex-husband sent a list of what he ‘sacrificed’ for their marriage, starting with other women and including getting a 9-to-5 job

Riley Madison, who posts on TikTok as @rileymadison00, says her ex-husband sent her a numbered list of everything he gave up for their relationship while the two were going through a divorce. The video of her reading that list aloud has drawn over two million likes and hundreds of thousands of shares, with viewers picking apart nearly every entry.

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According to The Daily Dot, the list opens with other women, as the ex-husband wrote that he gave up sleeping with all the women he could have dated once the two got together. Another entry said he surrendered his free time during the week to work a 9-to-5 job so the couple could be financially stable. Madison summed that one up as simply “getting a job.”

The ex-husband has not been identified, and the account has not been independently verified. The content creator read the entries with her current husband present in the video and captioned the clip “Let me know if I was the worst wife ever.” The comment section answered that question quickly, with the most-liked replies mocking the list entry by entry.

Viewers say the list just describes being married

Reactions to the clip have leaned heavily toward Madison’s side, as commenters argued that the ex-husband was describing ordinary parts of a committed relationship. The top reply, which has hundreds of thousands of likes, read, “Things I gave up for you: Being single.” Another popular response put it just as bluntly, writing, “I hate when I get married & have to act married.”

The list kept going well past the first two entries. Per the TikTok user’s reading, her ex-husband also counted not staying out as late as he wanted, no longer talking to other women, watching what she wanted on TV, and driving to see her while they were dating. He reportedly listed the money he could have spent on himself as well.

Madison disputed several of those claims in the video. The TikToker said the couple often watched Civil War documentaries as that was what her former partner liked, and noted that they lived about an hour apart while dating. The list also claimed he had given up secrecy and told her everything. However, the creator said she learned unexpected information about him while she was pregnant.

The 9-to-5 entry drew some of the loudest reactions. One commenter wrote that calling a weekday job a loss of free time was “the funniest way to describe just normal employment.” Another joked that they had also traded their free time for a 9-to-5 while single and asked, “did i get scammed or something?”

Other viewers treated the list like a padded school assignment. One compared it to “just writing anything to make my essay longer,” while another pointed out that half of the entries were the same thing with slightly different wording. The video is not the only story about an ex to draw attention lately, as one man said he learned about his girlfriend’s ex only after arriving at her family’s house.

One entry said the ex-husband had become humble and more “studious” around her family, and that word got its own round of jokes. “I don’t think ‘studious’ means what he thinks it means,” one viewer wrote. Others focused on how they would have replied, with one saying they would text back “UNSUBSCRIBE” and another planning to answer with “lol” and nothing else.

According to Madison, the 17th entry said her ex-husband could keep listing items but had already made his point. However, commenters were not persuaded. One asked, “How can I also divorce him?” while another answered with a list of their own, joking that they had given up their pacifier and watching Bubble Guppies.

Whether Madison’s ex-husband responds to the video remains to be seen, but any reply could offer a different account of the marriage than the one shared with her viewers.

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