‘Nobody thought that was worth mentioning to me:’ a man says he learned about his girlfriend’s ex only after arriving at her family’s house

A Reddit user says he found himself in an uncomfortable situation after driving five hours to meet his girlfriend’s family, only to discover her ex staying at the house. The man, posting under the username Unique_King5900 in the r/BoyDinnerDiaries subreddit, said the trip was meant to be a chance to bond with her extended family during a large gathering. As detailed in Daily Dot’s report, he said the dinner was supposed to be an opportunity to properly spend time with everyone.

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According to his account, he learned upon arrival that the ex remained close with the family, something he said nobody had mentioned to him beforehand. He said the evening grew increasingly uncomfortable as the girlfriend’s mother repeatedly brought up stories about the ex throughout dinner.

The situation reportedly escalated when his girlfriend and her ex disappeared outside together for what he estimated was 20 to 30 minutes. When he asked her about it afterward, he said she became defensive and accused him of embarrassing her in front of her family rather than explaining the absence.

He says he left rather than stay in an environment he felt was disrespectful

He wrote that he tried not to make the situation “weird,” but said the tension in the room was noticeable regardless. After the confrontation, he said his girlfriend told him that if he was going to be in a bad mood, he should leave, and he chose to pack his things and check into a nearby hotel rather than stay the night.

He said he left the next morning without telling her, and that she has since reached out by phone and text messages he has not answered. He said he felt he had been positioned as the villain in the situation despite feeling blindsided by what he encountered.

The post drew a large response from other Reddit users, many of whom said the lack of communication about the ex’s presence was disrespectful. One commenter wrote that the situation reflected a series of red flags, from the ex being there unannounced to the girlfriend’s mother bringing up old stories throughout the night, in a stretch of online news that also included an unrelated viral TikTok tipping debate.

Other commenters encouraged him to move on from the relationship entirely, arguing that the way the evening unfolded showed a lack of respect from both his girlfriend and her family. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the girlfriend’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from a Reddit post.

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