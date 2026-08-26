TikToker made a video on ‘tipping propaganda’ and swore he would stop tipping. It has servers and customers going at each other

A TikTok creator known as @lyr1c is currently fueling a massive debate after posting a video titled “tipping propaganda” where he declares he might stop leaving tips for service staff, as reported by the Daily Dot. The video has already racked up nearly 24,000 likes, and it has triggered a heated back-and-forth between customers and restaurant workers in the comments section.

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In the video, the creator argues that tipping has morphed from a voluntary gesture into an expectation that he finds frustrating. He mentions that he has historically tipped servers, but he is tired of seeing social media content that labels customers as bad people if they choose not to tip or if they leave smaller amounts than expected.

His core argument is that paying the bill for a meal should be sufficient, and he claims that employers are legally required to bridge the gap if a tipped worker does not reach the standard minimum wage. He concludes the video by stating, “I might just stop [tipping].”

This take has clearly struck a nerve

The comment section of the video has become a battlefield for people on both sides of the issue. A significant portion of the disagreement stems from how people understand the legal side of tipped wages. Many viewers who identified as servers pushed back hard against the creator’s explanation.

Several commenters stated that they earn between $2 and $3 an hour, and they clarified that employers do not always step in to make up the difference automatically. One person noted that workers might have to deal with extra paperwork and wait a long time to be paid what they are owed even if they do not meet the minimum wage threshold. Another commenter pointed out that state laws vary wildly, specifically mentioning that Indiana has a tipped wage of $2.13.

On the other side of the fence, many viewers agreed with the creator. Some users expressed the belief that customers should not be expected to “pay twice” for a meal to ensure an employee reaches a liveable wage. There is also a lot of frustration regarding the inconsistency of tipping culture. Commenters questioned why tipping is expected for servers but not for other customer-service roles like cashiers. One person even asked, “Do you tip your barber?”

The conversation also touched on the actual earning potential of servers. A commenter who claimed to have worked in the service industry for six years argued that many servers actually earn “good money.” Another person shared an anecdote about hearing a server complain about tips despite having earned $47 an hour over a five-hour shift. This disparity in experiences is exactly why this topic is so polarizing. One former server, cook, and manager even went as far as to describe the entire tipping system as “bogus.”

While the creator is clearly frustrated with the social pressure to tip, the comments show that the economics of the service industry are far more complicated than a simple hourly wage calculation. Whether you land on the side of making tips optional or you view them as a necessary part of the service economy, it is clear that this conversation is not going away anytime soon.

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