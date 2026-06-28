‘Hell no’: Woman steps up to a mall kiosk to make a purchase, then the worker spins around a tablet asking for a tip

The tablet asked the wrong customer.

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A woman recently made her frustration with modern tipping culture clear after a kiosk worker asked her for a tip during a mall purchase. The exchange was caught on video and posted to TikTok by user Leah Danzy. The clip has drawn a lot of attention, with more than 2.9 million views.

In the video, the moment begins when Danzy asks the woman if she wants to leave a tip. The shopper quickly replies, “Hell no,” and then adds, “No tip!” The worker tries to explain the request by saying, “I just asked.”

The shopper then responds, “I know, and I just told you,” before wishing the worker a good day and adding, “The f— you talking about? A f—– tip?” If you have been out shopping lately, you have probably noticed that you are asked to tip in more places, and for higher amounts, than before.

Digital payment systems have made tip prompts part of everyday purchases

It feels like a big change from just ten years ago, when tipping was mostly limited to restaurant service or a visit to the barber. Now, shoppers are recording surprising requests at places like self-checkout machines in airports and even public water fountains.

The rise of digital payment systems like Square and Toast has played a large role in this change. These platforms include tipping as a standard feature, which makes it very easy for any business to ask a customer for extra money during a sale.

The act of spinning an iPad around to show a customer a tip screen has become a common trend. Public filming has fueled other viral clips too, including one where an older woman was filmed on a staircase. Beyond the technology, the pandemic also left a lasting mark on how people view tips. During that time, there was strong social pressure to support businesses and workers, which led to higher tips and wider acceptance of tipping in places that never asked for it before.

Brobible also points out that businesses have a money-related reason to encourage this shift. By relying on tips, companies can make up for lower base pay. In many states, this even allows businesses to pay workers as little as $2.13 per hour, as long as tips close the gap to meet federal rules.

The pressure is made worse by the way these payments happen. When you are asked to leave a tip on a screen while the worker watches you, the social pressure to go along with it is strong. It is very different from the older method of writing a tip on a receipt after getting service, which allowed for a more private decision.

A 2023 Pew survey found that 72% of Americans believe tipping is expected in more places than five years ago, while a 2025 Bankrate survey showed that 63% of Americans hold negative views about this expansion.

Viewers in the comments section of the TikTok video clearly share this feeling. One user wrote, “I never tip! How about we start tipping our nurses instead of the retail and food chains!!” Another person added, “Agreed. No tip but dang…. we don’t have to give attitude. 😬”

A third commented, “I get taxed for everything I buy, consider that your tip,” while one more wrote, “It is frustrating to see it everywhere all the time.” Other public confrontations have gone viral as well, such as one involving a woman who confronted her boyfriend during a vow renewal ceremony.

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