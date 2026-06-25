An 80-year-old woman begged a man to step aside on a staircase, but he kept filming and told her to go around

A video capturing a tense standoff on a metro station staircase has reignited a heated conversation about public courtesy and the treatment of older adults. The footage, first shared in 2025, recently resurfaced on X courtesy of @BenGrahamUK, showing a younger man standing near a handrail while an 80-year-old woman attempts to navigate past him. The clip is uncomfortable to watch, as reported by Daily Dot, because it highlights a lack of basic consideration for someone who needed the support of the railing to move safely.

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In the clip, the woman can be heard politely asking the man to move so she can get by, saying, “Can you move, please?” The man, who is busy recording the interaction on his device, informs her that he is filming. When the woman explains that she is 80 years old and clearly struggling to move through the space, the man simply replies, “Okay. So?” before telling her she can “go around.” The woman calls the man recording her “extremely rude and arrogant” for his dismissive attitude.

Many people who viewed the clip on X expressed anger at the man’s refusal to step aside. One user wrote that the man had “no manners, no respect & no class at all,” describing his behavior as a “disgraceful attitude for a young man to have.” Another pointed out that civility has generally declined in recent years, noting, “I agree (…) people seemed to start treating each other with less respect after lockdowns.”

It is a reminder that small actions on a staircase can carry real consequences for older adults

The reaction online has been intense, with many people saying they would have stepped in to help the woman had they been there. One commenter wrote, “If that was my grandmother, I’d be in jail right now,” while another argued that younger generations should show more respect for those who came before them.

This man pulled out his phone to film himself blocking an 80 year old woman from using the handrail on a busy station staircase, then claimed he was “just relaxing.”



When did basic respect for older people become optional?



I remember when people went out of their way to help… — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) June 25, 2026

The person who posted the video recalled, “There was a time people would help elderly neighbours carry their shopping home.” Someone else described helping a frail woman unload heavy items from a shopping cart, saying that is “how any normal decent human would act.” A similar online debate played out after a TikTok influencer was criticized for ignoring an older woman who fell while trying to get around her in a store aisle.

A small minority of viewers defended the man in the staircase video. One user argued that the woman could have taken a different path, writing, “Arrow shows to the left, move (…) over, he’s right, she’s wrong.” Even so, most commenters pointed out that older adults often depend on handrails for stability, which makes blocking one especially risky. Disputes over basic courtesy toward service workers and the public have surfaced elsewhere too, including a case in which a restaurant owner defended an employee against a customer’s disrespectful treatment.

The incident is particularly relevant given the broader context of health and safety for older adults. Falls are the leading cause of injury for adults ages 65 and older, and in the United States, over 14 million, or one in four, older adults report falling each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 37% of those who fall report an injury requiring medical treatment or restricting activity for at least one day, resulting in an estimated nine million fall-related injuries annually. Falls are also the leading cause of injury-related death among adults 65 and older, and the age adjusted fall death rate rose by 21%, from 64.7 per 100,000 older adults in 2018 to 78.4 per 100,000 older adults in 2024.

The specific identities of the people in the video and the exact location of the incident have not been independently verified.

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