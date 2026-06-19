Customer tried to humiliate a server by tossing cash onto the floor, then the boss stepped in and delivered a brutal reality check

A video of a disrespectful customer is spreading online. According to Daily Dot, a diner seemingly misbehaved with the server and, instead of handing her the cash, he threw it on the floor. As she was picking up the bill, the boss intervened and asked the diner to leave the restaurant for being disrespectful toward the employee.

Recommended Videos

In a video clip shared by @Rainmaker1973 on X/Twitter, the owner could be seen defending his employee against this disrespect. It appears to be surveillance footage rather than a third-person recording of a bizarre scene in the restaurant. The name of the place and location remain unknown, but the footage seems to give enough insight into what happened.

In the footage, a man frowned at the waitress, who then responded. After a few seconds, he took out cash and dropped it on the floor. The waitress was about to bend over to collect the cash, but the boss intervened and asked her to take the order away. After the waitress took the bowl of food away, the boss asked the customer to collect his cash and leave, which he eventually did. Following this confrontation, the boss seemed unbothered after letting a customer leave the restaurant.

It looks like the viewers sided with the owner

As the video went viral on X, viewers seemed to praise the boss for choosing dignity over profit. One of the commenters stated, “It is unbelievable! So happy the boss stood up to him and kicked him out!” Another one added, “That’s a definition of a real boss; you don’t walk in and humiliate a waitress because you think your life is better than hers. This should be a reminder to every boss out there to always look out for their staffs. He earned my Respect.”

The boss saw the waitress being humiliated by a customer, went up to him, showed him that he was being filmed, made him pick the money up from the floor, and kicked him out of the restaurant.pic.twitter.com/Hn75qMqk0P — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 18, 2026

There were people in the comment section who questioned the behavior and seemed displeased. One of the commenters said, “Where did humanity fail to produce people who respect others or have common courtesy?” While another one stated, “First of all, what world does that kid live in where throwing money on the floor is something you would do? Second, I would have him groveling on the floor apologizing to the waitress. Give her the money and kick him out.”

In my opinion, this scene may have been created because the customer was displeased with the price or the quality of service. While the actual reason is unclear, I think it was indeed a harsh stance by the diner. The exact exchange of sentences between the customer and the waitress, and eventually the boss, remains unknown. The reporting is based on the footage.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy