Kelsey Plum is averaging a career-high 23.9 points a game, and sources say she still doesn’t plan to stay with the team she’s doing it for

Kelsey Plum is the biggest name sitting on the WNBA trade block, and a move could happen before the deadline hits on Sunday, August 2, at 3:00 PM ET. The Los Angeles Sparks guard is putting up the best numbers of her career this season, yet she is reportedly not expected to stick around when she reaches free agency.

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The urgency for the Sparks comes down to the standings. Los Angeles sits at 10-16 and is four games back of the eighth-seed Washington Mystics, leaving the front office little time to work with before the deadline arrives.

As detailed by The Athletic’s Annie Costabile, sources around the league believe Plum “does not intend to re-sign with the Sparks as a free agent.” That puts the Sparks in a position where moving her before the deadline is their best chance to get value in return rather than losing her for nothing.

Two teams look like the clearest landing spots for her

Even with only 12 games played this season, Plum has been a major force on the court. She is averaging a career-high 23.9 points per game to go with 6.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, while shooting a career-best 52.7 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range.

The Valkyries' trade deadline approach, and pursuit of Kelsey Plum, is a philosophical debate.



Do you shake up a team like this without seeing it through? Should you chase a title at all costs?



We'll see how the Valkyries view it on Sunday. https://t.co/EtccW3J2GO — Harrison Rich (@harrisonrich_) July 31, 2026

As first highlighted by ESPN’s Michael Voepel, the Golden State Valkyries and the Washington Mystics are the two organizations that make the most sense as trade destinations. In other trending sports and social media conversations this week, a Los Angeles influencer’s $63 Costco seafood boil drew its own wave of online debate.

Golden State is 19-8 and already has the best defense in the league, and Voepel noted the Valkyries “have the WNBA’s best defense but could use a little more offensive firepower.” Plum also has history with Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase from their time together with the Aces, which could help ease her into a mid-season fit.

The Mystics, meanwhile, are 15-12 and holding a playoff spot as the youngest team in the league. According to Voepel, Washington may not be a championship contender yet, but adding Plum could speed that timeline up, and the Mystics could offer the Sparks strong draft capital in return. Elsewhere in viral internet news this week, a bartender’s drink-mixing lesson for three women picked up traction online.

The trade market has already started moving. The Toronto Tempo acquired forward Aneesah Morrow from the Connecticut Sun on Friday in a deal involving a 2028 second-round pick and the rights to Maria Kliundikova, a first-round pick back in 2018.

With that deal finalized, attention now turns to whether the Sparks can complete a trade for Plum before the August 2 deadline.

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