‘Brain rot is real’: TikTok influencer roasted after woman takes a tumble on store floor to walk past her dancing

It is officially time to talk about the increasing trend of content creators taking over public spaces without a single care for the people around them. A viral video has surfaced that perfectly captures this lack of awareness, showing an influencer filming a dance routine in the middle of a store aisle.

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This specific incident resulted in an older woman tripping and falling while trying to navigate around the creator, which is honestly a tough watch. It’s clear that the obsession with chasing views has reached a point where basic human courtesy is being thrown out the window, and people are finally starting to push back against this behavior.

In the original footage, as reported by Daily Dot, you can see a young girl performing a dance while facing her camera, completely ignoring the fact that she is obstructing a public walkway. As she dances, two older women attempt to make their way through the aisle. One of the women tries to move aside to avoid a collision, but in the process, she trips and falls hard onto the floor. The influencer is captured on camera laughing as she pans over the woman, who is clearly struggling on the ground with her items scattered nearby.

The video cuts off shortly after, leaving viewers to process the aftermath of this completely preventable accident

The situation gained significant traction after influencer Joey Swoll addressed the incident in his own video. He did not hold back when analyzing the creator’s behavior, making it clear that he finds this kind of conduct unacceptable. In his critique, Swoll asks, “So this is social media content today?”

He points out that the girl was standing in the aisle of a Target store, blocking the path and showing zero concern for anyone else trying to shop. He highlights the fact that the woman who fell did not see the girl, which led to her tripping over the corner of a shelf. Swoll emphasizes the severity of the situation, noting, “And hurts herself,” all for the sake of a post.

We gotta put an end to social media "influencers" in public. pic.twitter.com/QtLCZRxrX3 — Epic Clip Vault (@EpicClipVault) June 16, 2026

What makes this situation even more concerning is the aftermath. According to Swoll, the girl allegedly posted an apology video later, revealing that the woman who fell actually had to be taken away in an ambulance. It is genuinely wild to think that someone would prioritize a dance video over the physical safety of a stranger. This level of disregard is exactly why so many people are frustrated with the current state of public content creation.

The video found a second life after X user @EpicClipVault reposted Swoll’s commentary. That post alone gathered nearly 400,000 views, adding to the 300,000 views Swoll’s original critique had already earned. The caption provided by @EpicClipVault, “We gotta put an end to social media ‘influencers’ in public,” seems to reflect the sentiment of a large portion of the internet.

The comments section is filled with people expressing their frustration with the current landscape of social media. One person bluntly stated, “Brain rot is real. Idiocracy is upon us. TikTok mentality has gotten so dumb. Why a store of all places? Proof that idiots can be easily amused.”

Another commenter brought up the issue of spatial awareness, stating, “That woman needs some spatial awareness. People need to learn how to be outside. You can’t just be in your own brain and completely check out of the world.”

These reactions highlight a growing divide between those who prioritize content creation and the general public who just want to go about their day without being treated like an obstacle in someone else’s video. It’s a frustrating reality for anyone trying to shop or walk through a public space, as these influencers seem to treat every location as their own personal studio.

There is an ongoing debate about how to handle this trend. Some people have suggested that the root of the problem traces back to the rise of selfies and the phenomenon of selfie bombing, which normalized the idea of filming oneself everywhere.

Others believe that the only way to stop this behavior is to stop rewarding it. The argument is that if people stop giving these influencers views, likes, and engagement, they will eventually stop creating this kind of content. Whether or not that will actually happen remains to be seen, but the backlash here is a clear sign that the public is losing patience.

It is an important reminder that just because you have a camera, it does not give you the right to turn a store aisle into a stage at the expense of someone else’s safety. Hopefully, this incident serves as a wake-up call for those who think the world exists solely to be a backdrop for their content.

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