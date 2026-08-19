Representative Don Bacon is calling for a change in strategy regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran. The Nebraska Republican expressed his concerns on Tuesday, specifically urging President Trump to say less as contradictory messages continue to circulate from the administration, The Hill reported.

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Bacon shared his perspective during an appearance on The Lead, where he highlighted that the current approach is causing confusion. He noted that while some form of action was necessary to address the situation, the current messaging is problematic. He emphasized that there should be fewer people speaking on this issue because the conflicting statements are not helping the situation. To illustrate his point, Bacon referenced the advice of Theodore Roosevelt, who famously said, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.”

The core of the issue, according to Bacon, is that the President overpromised a quick resolution to the conflict. He also pointed out that the administration attempted to handle this without enough support from the other side of the aisle.

Bacon believes that a bipartisan approach is essential for a successful long-term strategy

Bacon feels that the current lack of cooperation from Democrats is hindering the President. He stated, “It’s got to be a bipartisan fight, and he should have anticipated a more of a longer-term fight. I really think this is handicapping him now because the Democrats do not wank to work with the president on this, and this needs to be a bipartisan effort.”

Bacon urges Trump to ‘say less’ after ‘contradictory’ Iran messageshttps://t.co/VbPobRg59t — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2026

The confusion over the administration’s position is further complicated by recent comments regarding the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump has been vocal about his desire to declare the strait, a vital passage for global oil exports, as a U.S. territory. On Tuesday, he posted an image on Truth Social labeling the strait as U.S. territory to reinforce his calls for annexation. This follows his comments from Monday, where he told reporters he likes the idea of the declaration because Iran can be a nuisance.

These statements have created a noticeable disconnect within the administration. While special envoy Jared Kushner told Fox News on Monday that negotiations with Iran were more robust than ever, President Trump contradicted this on Tuesday. He wrote on Truth Social that there are no talks or conversations occurring or scheduled with the Islamic Republic of Iran. He also clarified that the naval blockade remains in full force and effect.

The tension in the region is having a tangible impact on the economy. As of Wednesday, the national average for gas in the U.S. has reached $4.09 per gallon, a significant jump from the $3.13 per gallon recorded at this time last year. Iranian officials have responded to the pressure by proposing a new deal that would involve lifting sanctions and ending the naval blockade in exchange for new traffic lanes in the strait. Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated on Saturday that the U.S. should stop indulging in its delusions regarding the territory.

President Trump maintains that oil prices will continue to trend downward unless more drastic measures are taken.

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