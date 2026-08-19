Meta is currently facing a landmark trial as 29 states, including California, allege the company intentionally designed its platforms to keep young users addicted while misleading the public about the associated risks. As reported by New York Post, the legal battle kicked off with opening statements in an Oakland federal courthouse on Tuesday, setting the stage for what looks like a pivotal moment for social media regulation.

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The atmosphere outside the courthouse was heavy as parents gathered to share the stories of their children. Mothers held a large sign displaying the names of nearly 600 young people who advocates claim were harmed by social media. Among those remembered were 11-year-old Giovanni and 13-year-old Bubba. These parents are placing the blame for these tragedies squarely on the design and safety protocols of platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Mary Rodee, whose 15-year-old son Riley Basford died by suicide in 2021, spoke about her experience after he was targeted by a predator on Facebook. She expressed deep frustration with how these situations are characterized. “They call it spontaneous suicide,” Rodee told Reuters. “I call it what it was, the predictable outcome of a system that protects corporations instead of children.”

Parents Share Stories of Loss at the Trial

Other parents shared similar stories of loss. The mother of 14-year-old Alexander Neville attended the rally, noting that her son died from fentanyl after being tricked by a drug dealer on Snapchat. Shannon Heacock, a mother from Kentucky, also shared the story of her 17-year-old son, Elijah, who died by suicide following a sextortion scam.

🇺🇸 📱 ⚖️ Bereaved families demonstrate outside US court as Meta trial begins



Families who say they lost their children to harmful social media use protest outside a California courthouse as Meta faces a federal trial over allegations that it deliberately made Instagram and… pic.twitter.com/utcDB7K10Y — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 19, 2026

According to Heacock, predators used information gathered from his online presence to target him across different platforms. “This wasn’t an accident,” Heacock said of her son’s death. “My son did not take his life. My son was killed.” The legal argument against Meta is centered on the idea that the company prioritizes profit and engagement over user safety. California Deputy Attorney General Megan O’Neill laid out this case to the eight-person jury inside the courtroom.

She argued that the core of the company business model is to “hook the users, hold them for as long as they can, harvest their data, and then hide the truth from the public.” O’Neill emphasized that the strategy was specifically targeted at a younger demographic, noting, “Meta needed kids, and it needed to reassure the people who cared about those kids that the kids are safe.” California Attorney General Rob Bonta echoed these concerns regarding the impact on mental health.

He made it clear that the goal of this legal action is to force a change in how these platforms operate. “We want Meta, in short, to stop hurting our kids, stop knowingly hurting our kids, stop using features that you know create mental health harms to kids,” Bonta told NPR. This isn’t the only legal fight Meta is facing over its impact on young users; a 20-year-old is separately suing Meta and YouTube, which could influence how tech companies are held accountable going forward.

Meta is pushing back against these claims with a firm defense. The company maintains that there is a lack of clear evidence linking social media usage to poor adolescent well-being. During the opening, Meta attorney Paul Schmidt acknowledged that some users do struggle with their experiences online. However, he maintained that the company does not believe its products are dangerous.

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