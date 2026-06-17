A teen content creator refused to leave an Indianapolis Walmart, then security pulled out handcuffs and finished the video for him

A teen content creator known for making rage bait videos was recently arrested at an Indianapolis Walmart after refusing multiple orders to leave the store. The incident was captured on video and later circulated online, drawing attention to the friction between businesses and creators who film disruptive content for views. The story gained traction when reported by Daily Dot, which shared footage of the encounter as it escalated inside the store.

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In the footage, the creator is seen walking through the store while repeatedly shouting, “Don’t touch me. I can say what I want.” This continued even as Walmart security attempted to escort him toward the exit, with bystanders nearby also telling him to leave. The security officer is heard telling him to “Go,” a directive echoed by other people in the vicinity, but the creator kept resisting and insisted that he could not be touched.

The security officer eventually warned the creator that he would be placed in handcuffs if he failed to leave the store immediately. When the creator ignored the warning, the officer produced the handcuffs and instructed him to get on the ground, where he was then handcuffed. The clip ends shortly after, with no further details available about what happened once the recording stopped.

Online reaction has been largely critical of the creator’s behavior in the store

Filming disruptive stunts in public spaces has become its own genre online, often called rage baiting. Creators provoke reactions for views, sometimes with real consequences once the cameras stop rolling.

A black teen content creator known for making “White people rage-bait” videos, has been arrested at an Indianapolis Walmart after repeatedly refusing orders to leave the store.



“Who’s gonna make me walk out, cuz? You can’t touch me.” pic.twitter.com/kcIC1eEbkN — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 17, 2026

Reactions to the clip were largely critical online, with one commenter writing, “Content creators who are out to harass or bully people have become a very big problem,” and arguing that such videos should not be rewarded with engagement. Another wrote that stunts like these “should be outlawed just for the sheer annoyance factor alone,” a sentiment echoed throughout the comment section.

Daily Dot reported that it could not independently confirm the events shown in the video or the circumstances that led to the creator being removed from the store. The specific circumstances leading up to the confrontation in the Indianapolis Walmart remain unconfirmed, and the lead-up to the security response has not been detailed. No charges against the creator have been reported as of publication.

Similar tension between store staff and people refusing to comply with requests has surfaced elsewhere, including a case involving a teenage Walmart employee arrested for refusing to hand over a company vest after her termination. Confrontations filmed for social media have also played out in other public settings, such as a restaurant dispute in Louisiana where a woman threatened the person recording her.

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