Alex Vindman lost to Angie Nixon in Florida Dem primary. Trump says: ‘The most gratifying loss last night was that of a real treasonous creep’

President Trump celebrated the loss of Alex Vindman in the Florida Democratic Senate primary on Wednesday. The primary race saw Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon defeat Vindman by a margin of more than 12 points on Tuesday, The Hill reported. This result was an unexpected outcome for many, as Vindman held a massive financial lead during the lead-up to the vote. According to Federal Election Commission data from July 29, Vindman had more than $7.2 million on hand, while Nixon had less than $265,000 for her campaign efforts.

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President Trump shared his thoughts on the outcome through Truth Social. He wrote, “The most gratifying loss last night was that of a real treasonous creep, Alexander Vindman, to a Radical Left Lunatic, who can’t speak or think properly.” The president also used the opportunity to revisit the history of the first impeachment trial.

Trump stated, “Vindman, if you remember, was the one who lied about my ‘Perfect Call’ with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, only to find out that the conversation was routinely recorded and proved that I was 100% in the right (Completely Innocent!).” Furthermore, the president expressed his view that Vindman, who is the twin brother of Rep. Eugene Vindman, “should be prosecuted” for the testimony he provided to Congress.

Vindman served as the former director of European affairs for the National Security Council

Vindman became a national figure during the first impeachment trial of President Trump, where he testified about his concerns regarding the president pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former President Biden. The Senate acquitted the president on both articles of impeachment during that process.

Trump celebrates Florida loss of ‘treasonous creep’https://t.co/OQ8vWfgKYZ — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2026

Despite this history and his significant fundraising advantage, Vindman was unable to secure the nomination. He had received endorsements from prominent Democrats, including Sens. Mark Kelly, Jack Reed, and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Florida state Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman.

Nixon, who was first elected to the Florida state House in 2020, secured the win despite the odds. She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and the progressive Working Families Party. Her campaign received support from progressive figures such as Democratic Reps. Maxwell Frost, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. The victory is a notable gain for the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization Nixon confirmed she joined in July.

With the primary concluded, the focus now shifts to the general election. Nixon will face GOP Sen. Ashley Moody in a special election to determine who will serve the remaining two years of the term held by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Moody to succeed Rubio. Moody easily won her own GOP primary on Tuesday after fending off three challengers. Following the primary results, the election handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifted the race from “likely Republican” to “safely Republican.” The Cook Political Report also classifies the seat as “solid Republican.”

President Trump did not hold back his opinion on how the general election will conclude. He noted that Nixon will “go down to certain defeat” to Moody, whom he described as “truly Fantastic.”

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