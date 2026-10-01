A witness says he heard a bang and then a sound like a huge rock hitting water near Wearmouth Bridge, and three teenagers didn’t survive

Three teenagers have died after a car entered the River Wear near Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland, England. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 29.

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As reported by LADbible, the victims have been identified as 17-year-old Jackson Duke and 16-year-olds Luke Etheridge and Zara Shaw. Jackson and Luke were from the Sunderland area, while Zara was from Houghton-le-Spring.

The car, a black Audi A3, left the road and went into the river. A fourth occupant, a 17-year-old boy, reached safety and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries.

Police are still working to determine who was driving

The surviving teenager was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody. He has not been charged, and Northumbria Police said the investigation into who was driving the car is still in its early stages.

An eyewitness said he heard a loud bang followed by a sound like a very large rock hitting the water. Police, ambulance crews, and helicopters responded to the scene.

Tragic news as Sunderland Wear crash victims named.



Jackson Duke 17, Luke Etheridge 16 and Zara Shaw 16.



The car came off the road at Panna Bank near the Wearmouth Bridge and entered the River Wear. pic.twitter.com/Yi8I66rPux — Papa Cars – The Alleged Far Right (@ThePapaCars) September 30, 2026

“There were loads of ambulances here. We had helicopters here at one point,” one local resident said. The resident added, “This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this around here.”

On Wednesday, police divers attached a harness to the submerged hatchback so it could be lifted out by a crane. The car emerged shortly after 1:00 PM, upside down with visible damage to its front bumper and windscreen.

Chief Supt Scott Cowie, the Area Commander for Sunderland, said, “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the teenagers.” He added that all three “had their whole futures ahead of them and will be hugely missed.”

Police have asked the public not to speculate about the incident on social media or in the community. Cowie urged people to be mindful of the impact such commentary could have on the families involved.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved. The incident was reported in the same news cycle as a Delta flight’s smoke emergency.

Under the Road Traffic Act 1988, causing death by dangerous driving carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment for offenses committed after June 28, 2022, according to the Sentencing Council. Courts weigh factors such as the driver’s culpability and the circumstances of the collision when sentencing.

Northumbria Police are asking anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage to come forward. Witnesses can contact the force quoting reference number NP-20260929-0589.

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