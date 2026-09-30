ASU hockey player Matthew Mayich is on life support after an August workout, and seven teammates just sent an anonymous letter about that morning

Arizona State University hockey players are demanding an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of their teammate, Matthew Mayich. This demand comes after an outdoor workout led by their coaching staff resulted in Mayich being placed on life support.

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As reported by Unilad, the situation began on August 20, during an outdoor training session. According to the team, the workout lasted for more than 75 minutes, with the first water break not occurring until 35 to 45 minutes into the session. The players allege that exercise was used as a form of punishment during this time.

The medical outlook for Mayich is dire. Rob Carey, the attorney representing the Mayich family, stated that the athlete suffered a heat stroke and lost oxygen to his brain. He noted that Mayich is unlikely to recover. In a joint statement, the teammates highlighted severe lapses in how the situation was handled on the field.

The players have submitted an anonymous letter

They claimed that the medicine-ball relays were conducted with no supervision other than the school’s own coaches and athletic trainer. They further alleged that the staff appeared to lack the training required to identify heat stroke, which can also happen in extreme heat. The players noted that the athletic trainer sat Mayich upright twice, which they stated is contrary to medical protocols.

A statement from the NCHC regarding Arizona State University and Matthew Mayichhttps://t.co/Xt8CztSt7b pic.twitter.com/WbdcRVTTvy — The NCHC (@TheNCHC) September 30, 2026

The timeline provided by the team suggests a critical delay in proper medical intervention. They claimed that nothing effectively cooled Mayich from his collapse at about 8:23 until EMS arrived at about 8:40. The team emphasized that prompt cold-water immersion is the recognized standard of care for exertional heat stroke and results in a survival rate nearing 100%.

A group of players has submitted an anonymous letter calling for head coach Tim Ziesel and his assistant coaches to be placed on leave while a formal investigation takes place. They argued that an interim staff would allow the investigation to proceed while ensuring players can speak freely. They noted that it is not fair to require them to put their scholarships, roster positions, and playing time at risk in order to be heard.

The letter explained that many other members of the team share these concerns but have remained silent for weeks. The authors wrote, “We are submitting this report anonymously because we fear retaliation from the coaching staff.”

They added, “That fear is not directed at one person. The head coach and his assistant coaches were all on the field on August 20, all remain in their positions, and together they decide our playing time, scholarship levels, and roster status. No one has separated us from them since that morning.”

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