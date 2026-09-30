Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image by tacvbo, CC BY-SA 2.0, & Accretion Disc, CC BY 2.0
Category:
Social Media
News

ASU hockey player Matthew Mayich is on life support after an August workout, and seven teammates just sent an anonymous letter about that morning

Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
|

Published: Sep 30, 2026 05:30 pm

Arizona State University hockey players are demanding an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of their teammate, Matthew Mayich. This demand comes after an outdoor workout led by their coaching staff resulted in Mayich being placed on life support.

Recommended Videos

As reported by Unilad, the situation began on August 20, during an outdoor training session. According to the team, the workout lasted for more than 75 minutes, with the first water break not occurring until 35 to 45 minutes into the session. The players allege that exercise was used as a form of punishment during this time. 

The medical outlook for Mayich is dire. Rob Carey, the attorney representing the Mayich family, stated that the athlete suffered a heat stroke and lost oxygen to his brain. He noted that Mayich is unlikely to recover. In a joint statement, the teammates highlighted severe lapses in how the situation was handled on the field. 

The players have submitted an anonymous letter 

They claimed that the medicine-ball relays were conducted with no supervision other than the school’s own coaches and athletic trainer. They further alleged that the staff appeared to lack the training required to identify heat stroke, which can also happen in extreme heat. The players noted that the athletic trainer sat Mayich upright twice, which they stated is contrary to medical protocols.

The timeline provided by the team suggests a critical delay in proper medical intervention. They claimed that nothing effectively cooled Mayich from his collapse at about 8:23 until EMS arrived at about 8:40. The team emphasized that prompt cold-water immersion is the recognized standard of care for exertional heat stroke and results in a survival rate nearing 100%. 

A group of players has submitted an anonymous letter calling for head coach Tim Ziesel and his assistant coaches to be placed on leave while a formal investigation takes place. They argued that an interim staff would allow the investigation to proceed while ensuring players can speak freely. They noted that it is not fair to require them to put their scholarships, roster positions, and playing time at risk in order to be heard.

The letter explained that many other members of the team share these concerns but have remained silent for weeks. The authors wrote, “We are submitting this report anonymously because we fear retaliation from the coaching staff.” 

They added, “That fear is not directed at one person. The head coach and his assistant coaches were all on the field on August 20, all remain in their positions, and together they decide our playing time, scholarship levels, and roster status. No one has separated us from them since that morning.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Abdul Haddi
Abdul Haddi
Haddi is an avid gamer and tech enthusiast who loves building PCs. Aside from gaming, he has a passion for making films and bringing stories to life. When not gaming or exploring new tech, he enjoys traveling and discovering new places.