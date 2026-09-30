She only noticed when she went to take her daily dose

A woman said in a TikTok video that she woke up the morning after a party at her house and found her daily medication crushed into powder. Clancy, who posts as @dailymusicianbullshit, held up an orange prescription bottle and asked, “Who snorted my Lexapro?” On-screen text in the video reads, “Never throwing a party ever again.”

Recommended Videos

She said she had thrown the party the night before and needed her Lexapro at the same time every day. “Guys, I’m losing my f–king mind right now,” she said. “Why did I throw a party here last night at my house, and this morning I woke up to take my medication, my Lexapro, that I need daily at the same time every day? Somebody chopped it up to snort it.”

The video, which also used the caption “Someone was very happy today probably,” has drawn about 4 million views, 476,300 likes, and more than 2,000 comments. Clancy appeared with dark hair pulled back, a nose ring, and a black sweatshirt as she spoke to the camera.

Crushed yellow powder fills the open prescription bottle

The camera later showed her holding the open bottle up to a window. She indicated that yellow powder was inside instead of pills. The shot then zoomed in on the powder as she continued speaking.

Lexapro, also called escitalopram, is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor prescribed for depression and anxiety. According to Profound, it is meant to be taken by mouth and absorbed through the digestive system. The same page said the medication is typically used daily and that its intended effects often take weeks of consistent use rather than an immediate reaction.

That page also stated that crushing and snorting Lexapro is not an approved way to take it. It said that the method can send the drug into the bloodstream faster than intended and may raise the risk of serious reactions, including a condition called serotonin syndrome, along with possible damage to the nasal passages.

Clancy did not name anyone in the video or say she had confirmed who handled the bottle. She presented the crushed contents as the reason she could not take her scheduled dose that morning. Accusations over missing substances can escalate quickly, as in a video where a white woman confronts a black woman over a parking spot.

Viewers left a range of reactions under the post. One commenter questioned whether the powder was still the original medication and wrote, “Who know if thats still is lexapro..” Another pointed to how the drug is usually taken and wrote, “Lexapro doesn’t even have an effect unless you take it daily for weeks.” A third compared it to an older party incident and wrote, “I threw a party like 6 years ago and someone stole all of my spoons. To this day no one confessed.”

Other commenters focused on how the bottle was stored. One asked, “you guys don’t hide important stuff when throwing a party?” Another wrote, “You have shi–y friends. That’s not even remotely funny or okay.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy