A UGA senior was dancing on a couch after the Bulldogs beat Oklahoma, then she fell through a window screen eight stories and survived

A University of Georgia senior is currently recovering in intensive care after surviving a fall from the eighth floor of an apartment building. Kristin Sargent, a 21-year-old student studying finance and marketing, plummeted from a window at The Rambler building on West Broad Street in Athens, Georgia.

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As reported by the NY Post, her father, Richard Sargent, provided an update on her condition while expressing how fortunate his daughter feels to have survived such a terrifying accident. He noted that she is currently pretty badly beaten up and has sustained several broken bones, but he remains optimistic about her progress. Richard Sargent said, “She’s a good fighter, and so she’s going to be OK.” During a conversation with his daughter, she remarked to a friend, “Hey, I’m alive. I can’t believe it.”

The accident occurred following the Georgia Bulldogs football victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. Richard Sargent mentioned that his daughter was likely among many students celebrating the 41-13 win that evening. The family traveled from their home in Virginia after receiving an urgent phone call informing them about the situation.

A lounge chair may have saved her life

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the building following the incident. Officer Erik Ellison stated that witnesses reported the victim had been dancing on a couch or air mattress located near an open window.

It’s A Miracle! University Of Georgia Studen Falls Out Of 8th-Floor Apartment Window While Dancing On Sofa, And Survives. pic.twitter.com/3EAbPY2DDX — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) September 30, 2026

It appears she reportedly fell through the screen and landed in a courtyard area on the second floor of the building. Officer Ellison noted that the victim seemed to have struck a metal bench during her fall, as the cushion had blood on it and the armrest had broken off. Some witnesses suggested that a lounge chair may have helped break her fall before she hit the ground.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, though authorities have indicated that all gathered information suggests the event was an accident. Forensics teams processed the scene, and police stated that it appears the victim will survive.

Management at The Rambler has stated that they are cooperating with investigators as they continue to review the circumstances. In a message sent to residents, building management reminded occupants that windows throughout the complex are equipped with safety limiters.

The message warned residents not to tamper with, remove, or disengage these devices. However, authorities have not confirmed whether the window involved in the fall had a safety limiter engaged or if that specific detail played a role in the incident.

A representative for The Rambler said, “Our thoughts are with our resident, and we are wishing for a speedy recovery. We are continuing to gather information and review the circumstances surrounding the incident.” Friends and fellow students have shown their support for the senior, with a large poster inside the building filled with dozens of well wishes for her recovery.

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