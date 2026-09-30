A pickup truck struck a group filming a haircut video in a roadway median in Ocala, Florida, after that truck was involved in a crash with another vehicle, the Ocala Police Department said. Police said the person in the chair was an unidentified 18-year-old and that two other men, 19 and 20, were with him.

Recommended Videos

Officials said the group had set up on the 2500 block of SW College Road, in the median outside a shopping plaza, on Sunday night. Police said a 3500 Chevy Silverado and a Lexus SUV collided around 8:10 p.m., and the Silverado then hit the people recording the TikTok video.

Police said first responders took the 18-year-old to a local hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. Officials said the other two men were not injured. Police said they are investigating how the crash started and that neither driver showed signs of intoxication.

Witnesses said the group moved from the sidewalk into the median before the crash

Witness Damian Fox told Fox 35 the men were first seen cutting hair on the sidewalk and later moved into the roadway. The two uninjured men told Fox they sat in the median because they thought that spot was safer than the travel lanes, which they said had been their first plan.

One of the men described the scene to bystander Yaj Lerom in Lerom’s Instagram video. He said, “We were chillin’ right there, and I was givin’ my boy a haircut.”

They also said they heard tires screech. They then said, “Next thing you know, I’m on the ground. We’re pancakes and flapjacks, flying.”

Fox said the person filming did not appear to grasp how serious the crash was at first and seemed nonchalant and partly goofy afterward. “I don’t think he realized the severity of it at first,” Fox said. Stunts filmed for laughs can end in real danger, as when an influencer’s dream honeymoon ended in tragedy after a mountain road crash.

Lerom later spoke with WKMG about videos that show people doing stunts in dangerous places. He said, “I got goosebumps and I got them again. I get it every time I talk about it because it’s, being a content creator, I don’t want to sound hypocritical because I’m in some crazy places, but I’m not putting myself out there.”

Lerom also said, “My thing was, young kids, something needs to be done. These accounts that are doing that need to be banned. They shouldn’t even be seeing these videos.” He added that “the likes ain’t worth your life.”

Ocala Police spokesperson Jeff Walczak told the outlet, “We would never advise this.” Police said no one else was reported hurt.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy