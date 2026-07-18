Influencer’s dream honeymoon ends in tragedy after mountain road crash

German travel influencer Laura Viktoria Härtig’s honeymoon ended in an unimaginable tragedy after a devastating cycling crash in Northern Italy. The 30-year-old content creator died weeks after suffering critical injuries in a head-on collision with former Italian Olympic skier Peter Runggaldier while riding through the Dolomites with her husband. According to The Tab, the crash happened on June 23, only days after the couple got married.

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Härtig was cycling downhill near Sella Pass, a mountain pass connecting Val Gardena and Val di Fassa, when Runggaldier approached from the opposite direction on a motorcycle. The former skier, who represented Italy at the 1994 and 1998 Winter Olympics, was also seriously injured in the collision. The impact was so severe that Härtig’s bicycle reportedly “split in two.”

Emergency responders revived Härtig at the scene before airlifting her to San Maurizio Hospital in Bolzano. She remained in critical condition and was transferred to a clinic closer to her home in Germany on July 9. Four days later, on July 13, she died from her injuries, bringing what should have been a joyful honeymoon to a heartbreaking end. The devastating loss is another reminder of how ordinary journeys can suddenly turn fatal, much like a recent crash near a Target store in Simi Valley that left one person dead and several others injured.

It’s hard to imagine a honeymoon ending like this

Local police said in a statement on Facebook that officers responded to a road accident at kilometer 32+400 on Passo Sella that morning. The crash involved a motorcycle and a bicycle and caused traffic delays in the area for about an hour. Multiple emergency agencies, including local fire services, the White Cross of Canazei, and helicopter rescue teams, responded to the scene.

Runggaldier was also taken to Santa Chiara Hospital in Trento in critical condition. As he continues to recover, he shared a statement on Instagram expressing his condolences to Härtig’s family while asking for privacy.

“Dear friends, in regard to the serious road accident in which I was involved, I ask you to respect my moment of pain and my need for confidentiality. My thoughts go out to all the people involved and their families. I trust in your sensitivity, and please understand that at this time I will not give any interviews or statements.”

Härtig’s family and loved ones later paid tribute to her on her Instagram page, writing that she had gone to “her beloved mountains at sunset,” a place they said reflected her lifelong love for the outdoors. They thanked supporters for their kindness following her death and said they looked forward to meeting her again “on the next summit.” The investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

Sadly, Härtig’s story joins a growing list of tragedies involving innocent people whose lives were cut short on the road, including a recent police chase that claimed the lives of an eight-month-pregnant woman and her boyfriend despite them having no connection to the suspect.

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