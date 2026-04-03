An 8-months-pregnant woman and her boyfriend were killed in a police chase, but the couple having no ties to the suspect makes it even more disturbing

Reckless driving has always been a huge problem, but with the increase in car availability, it has risen to the point where we often hear about questionable incidents on the roads. Recently, a tragedy took place in Pomona, California, when a car being chased by the police crashed into another, causing the death of an 8-months-pregnant woman and her boyfriend on the spot.​

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According to People, the Pomona Police Department shared the story of this drastic event on their Facebook page, stating that officers reached the scene shortly after receiving a domestic‑violence call, and while they were trying to help, the accused driver returned and intentionally hit a parked police van before fleeing. The suspect allegedly left the crime scene, initiating a police pursuit, but was arrested afterwards.​

Pomona Police on their Facebook stated, “When officers arrived and were speaking with the victim, the suspect returned to the location in a truck, driving recklessly and intentionally struck a parked patrol vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene, initiating a police pursuit.” Police, after arresting the suspect, added, “Inside Judson’s (The suspect’s) vehicle, officers located a firearm and miscellaneous firearm components. Judson also did not have a valid driver’s license.”

Rising car crash incidents in America are becoming a pain

The accident wasn’t just an intense car crash, like the one an MLB announcer recently got into, but was caused by a criminal during a pursuit. Rising accidents are becoming a huge problem for local governments. According to a recent report, traffic deaths have increased by about 22% in the United States between 2013 and 2022. Since then, the rise is even steeper, with more people losing their lives on roads due to reckless driving.

Poor victims, including the 25-year-old Jennifer Alejandra Loera Zarco and her boyfriend Marc Anthony Trejo, passed away on the spot. As per NBC Los Angeles, the couple just celebrated Zarco’s birthday and were preparing for the birth of their baby. Marc’s father, on the other hand, told CBS News, “It hits different when it’s your own son and I really don’t have the words for it, but I don’t wish this on anybody.”

Jennifer’s sister also broke the silence on this heartbreaking accident. She said, “Not only two lives were lost last night, it was three,” and also added, “The baby is a person and was its own being. He was almost here. He was only a couple of weeks from being a part of this family.”​ After hearing about the son who killed his mom, this is also one of those incidents that makes us speechless for a moment.

The driver who was responsible for this tragedy was arrested at the scene immediately. The 31‑year‑old Marshall Judson intentionally rammed into the couple’s car on Gary Avenue. He now faces multiple felony charges, including vehicular manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, felony evasion, and firearm‑related offenses. All eyes are on the authorities who will announce his final sentence.

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