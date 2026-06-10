‘Going to see my daughter’: Mom who disappeared for 24 years was arrested on a 2001 warrant after being found alive. A judge just dismissed the case

According to People, a long-running legal case involving Michele Hundley Smith has now come to an end. On June 8, a North Carolina judge dismissed the charge that had led to her arrest earlier this year. It brought a final close to a case that started when she went missing more than two decades ago.

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Smith, who was 38 at the time, first disappeared on December 9, 2001. She had left her home in Rockingham County, North Carolina, planning to go Christmas shopping in Martinsville, Virginia, but she never returned. For 24 years, her family and investigators had no idea where she was.

The situation changed when detectives received new information that helped them locate her at an undisclosed place in North Carolina. By February 20, authorities confirmed that she was alive and well. But things took an unexpected turn soon after she was found.

A missing court file ended the decades-old charge

Just days after her discovery made the news, Smith was taken into custody in Robeson County. The arrest came from an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant tied to a November 2001 DWI charge. Records show she was originally supposed to appear in court on December 27, 2001, but that date passed without her.

When the case reached the courtroom this June, the reason for dismissal became clear Katy Gregg, the Rockingham County district attorney, told the court that she had contacted the Eden police to get the original case file. She was told the file had gone missing over the years. With no evidence left to support the case, North Carolina District Judge Scott Skidmore dismissed the charge.

A missing mom has been found alive after vanishing 24 years ago.



Michele Hundley Smith was 38 years old when her husband reported that she had left their home in Eden, North Carolina, on December 9th, 2001, to go Christmas shopping in Martinsville, Virginia. She never returned… pic.twitter.com/kIpYnhcyNu — Rose (@901Lulu) February 24, 2026

Smith was in the courtroom for the hearing. After the judge officially dismissed the case, she shook her attorney’s hand, clearly affected by the outcome. After the hearing, she told The Charlotte Observer, “I am extremely happy, and I’m going to see my daughter.”

The background to her original disappearance is also important. Smith is a mother of three and previously told investigators that she left because of alleged domestic issues. Authorities said there were no prior domestic reports on file and no sign of foul play in her departure.

When she was first found, Gregg said there was not enough evidence to bring any criminal charges related to her disappearance, such as abandonment. Her case is one of several where families have searched for years, including a missing woman search in Mexico.

Much of the case has centered on her reunion with her family. On March 26, Smith reunited with her daughter, Amanda Smith, at a Rockingham County courthouse. The meeting ended more than 20 years of separation.

Amanda shared her view on the reconciliation at that time, saying, “We only get one life, and I want my mom in it.”The legal system has officially moved on, and for Smith and her family, the focus is now on the future. As of June 9, officials have not given any further comment on the matter. Long-missing people are sometimes identified years later, as with a missing Indiana man found in Georgia.

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