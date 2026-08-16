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Image by Christine, CC BY 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons, and Disney
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‘Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe joins Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ as Queen Arianna

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Manodeep Mukherjee
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Published: Aug 16, 2026 06:45 pm

Caitríona Balfe is officially joining the cast of the live-action adaptation of Tangled as Queen Arianna, Deadline reported. The Outlander star will step into the role of Rapunzel’s long-lost mother for the upcoming film, which is based on the 2010 animated fantasy musical.

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This casting news emerged during the D23 panel held on Friday, August 9, where Disney shared several updates regarding the production. While Balfe was not featured in the initial footage shown to the audience, the announcement confirms the 5x Golden Globe nominee’s involvement in the project.

Elliot Cowan, known for his work in The Crown, will play King Frederic. Meanwhile, Patrick and Hugo McPherson are set to portray the Stabbington twins. These actors join a growing list of talent already attached to the movie. Teagan Croft is confirmed to play Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim has been cast as Flynn Rider. Kathryn Hahn will take on the role of Mother Gothel, and Diego Luna is joining the film as a new character named Hawthorne.

The production also revealed additional casting choices during the same event

Michael Gracey is directing the movie, which features a script written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor. The original 2010 animated film followed the story of Rapunzel, who was voiced by Mandy Moore, as she spent her life in a tower before meeting a runaway thief named Flynn Rider, voiced by Zachary Levi. That original cast also featured Donna Murphy, Ron Perlman, Brad Garrett, and Jeffrey Tambor.

Disney also gave fans a sneak peek during the D23 panel by teasing footage of Croft and Hahn in their respective roles. The studio confirmed that the film is scheduled for a March 31, 2028 release date.

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Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.