A freight train derailed in California on Saturday, slammed a bridge pillar, and the city is assessing whether the bridge above is still safe

A BNSF Railway freight train carrying automobiles partially derailed near Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday afternoon, with at least one derailed rail car striking a pillar supporting the elevated roadway above the BNSF line. Harbor Police and BNSF Railway confirmed no injuries were sustained and no hazardous materials were spilled.

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As detailed by BroBible, the derailment occurred on the BNSF line that runs under Harbor Drive, just south of Park Boulevard, in the Barrio Logan area of San Diego. At least three rail cars carrying automobiles were toppled over in the incident. The city closed Harbor Drive in both directions, and San Diego Police reported that a concrete barrier is blocking all northbound vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic.

The City of San Diego said it is evaluating the elevated roadway above the train tracks to determine what repairs may be needed. San Diego Harbor Police said the closure of Harbor Drive in Barrio Logan could last one to two weeks while the bridge’s structural integrity is confirmed. BNSF Railway is working with investigators to determine the root cause of the derailment.

Padres fans rerouted as the road closure hits a corridor near Petco Park

The derailment took place while the San Diego Padres were hosting the New York Mets at Petco Park on Sunday afternoon. Authorities advised fans traveling to the game to find alternate routes, amid separate reports of fans warned of game-day rules at other major sporting venues this week. The Padres’ official parking account directed fans to use Imperial Avenue and Market Street as alternate routes to the stadium.

BNSF Railway describes its safety vision as operating “free of accidents and injuries,” employing instrument-equipped rail cars, machine vision systems, ultrasound, and ground-penetrating radar to inspect its network. The railway also uses trackside detectors that monitor every locomotive and railcar around the clock. The cause of Saturday’s derailment in Barrio Logan remains under investigation.

The city’s structural concerns stem from the direct impact to the bridge pillar supporting the raised roadway above the tracks. California authorities have addressed several emergency assessment situations in recent months, including Simi Valley wildfire evacuations that displaced tens of thousands of residents in May. The San Diego situation remains focused on one transit corridor and one bridge structure.

Harbor Drive between the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and Barrio Logan remains closed as the city and BNSF Railway conduct their assessments.

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