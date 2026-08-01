Mystery ‘Burwood Birdman’ leaves Australian residents battling noise and a ‘poo explosion’ with nightly bird feeding

What started as someone quietly feeding birds has turned into a two-year mystery that has left an Australian neighborhood frustrated and searching for answers. Residents in Burwood, a suburb outside Sydney, say an unidentified man has been sneaking into their area almost every night to scatter large amounts of birdseed despite clear signs banning the practice.

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As reported by BroBible, the strange routine happens while most people are asleep. By sunrise, the birdseed attracts hundreds of birds that fill the plaza with loud calls and a huge mess. The mystery has earned the masked man the nickname “Burwood Birdman,” but no one knows why he keeps returning.

Feeding birds is usually seen as a peaceful hobby. In fact, it is reportedly the second-most popular hobby in the United States after gardening. However, residents say this case is very different because the late-night visits have created ongoing chaos instead of calm.

Nobody knows who keeps doing this every single night

According to Nine.com, the apartment complex overlooks a public plaza where several signs clearly read “NO BIRD FEEDING.” Despite the warnings, residents say the “Burwood Birdman” arrives almost every night carrying multiple buckets of birdseed. He spreads the seed across the ground before leaving long before sunrise.

Image from Instagram @acurrentaffair9



By morning, hundreds of birds descend on the area. The noise can reportedly reach more than 328 feet away at over 100 decibels. A veterinarian who spoke with A Current Affair described the aftermath as a “poo explosion.” The constant noise and mess have become a daily problem for people living nearby.

Wild bird encounters do not always end this chaotically. One homeowner recently shared the surprising moment a a bald eagle’s kitchen crash, turning an ordinary day into an unforgettable encounter.

One resident identified only as Louis believes the behavior is deliberate. He described it as a “malicious act.” He also speculated there could be a personal motive behind it. Louis suggested it might involve “a scorned lover” or even someone being paid to create disruption, although there is no evidence supporting those theories.

Birds have also made headlines for far more heartwarming reasons. In Washington, a parked police motorcycle became an unexpected a mother bird’s motorcycle nest moved in and she hatched two chicks inside it.

A Current Affair reporter caught the masked man while he was spreading birdseed. Despite repeated questions, he refused to explain why he keeps returning or what motivates him.

The mystery remains unsolved. However, it has been reported that the local city council is now working with the police to identify the “Burwood Birdman” and stop the nightly bird-feeding that has disrupted the neighborhood for nearly two years.

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