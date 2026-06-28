‘This literally just happened’: Homeowner says a bald eagle came right through his kitchen window

A young bald eagle recently got into a house by crashing straight through a kitchen window, leaving the homeowner to record what was left behind. The video, which has gathered more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, shows a kitchen floor covered in pieces of broken glass while the bird stands calmly in the middle of the room.

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According to Brobible, the homeowner filmed the moment and can be heard saying, “This literally just happened.” He also says, “Eagle. Right through the f— window.” The bird seems untroubled by the mess, simply looking around the room as if it belongs there.

The exact location and date of the event remain unclear, since the video has spread across several social media channels. The footage shows how nature can enter homes in unexpected ways. It is rare for a bird to break through a window, even though bird and window collisions happen often.

An eagle really did smash through a window, even though glass rarely breaks

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, there are more than 1 billion bird and window collisions every year in the United States. Most of these collisions do not break a window because the physics involved are complicated.

Birds are usually not dense enough to shatter glass when they hit it, and much of the energy from the impact is absorbed by the bird itself or lost through sound and heat. Kitchens can be the setting for other strange surprises too, like when a bizarre black liquid sprayed across a home.

For an eagle to actually break through a window, it must be large enough and hit the glass fast, likely at a spot where the pane is less supported, such as the center. If you are worried about birds hitting your windows, there are several practical ways to make your glass easier for them to see. You can use window shades, stickers, or painted patterns to show that the glass is a solid barrier.

Some manufacturers also offer UV glass, which has a pattern that birds can see because it reflects UV light, while still looking clear to people. Other helpful options include installing screens or using interior vertical blinds to break up the reflection that often confuses birds.

The video drew plenty of reactions online. One user joked, “He must have bird blindness, cuz that’s a hawk.” Another wrote, “The eagle has landed!! Wow!!” One person teased, “You have a weird looking dog,” while someone else joked, “He brought you’re Hogwarts letter.”

Animals turning up indoors can lead to other unsettling discoveries, like a mystery noise hiding in a ceiling. The origin of the footage is still debated. The TikTok user who shared it said it was not his own video, but the scene remains a rare look at an event that very few people will ever see in person.

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