Denver woman was taking chicken nuggets out of the oven as a bizarre black liquid sprayed all over her appointment walls

A routine snack preparation turned into a messy disaster for a Denver TikTok user named Abby Smith. While she was simply trying to heat up some chicken nuggets, a bizarre black liquid sprayed across her kitchen walls and pooled on her floor. It is definitely not the kind of kitchen experience you want when you are just trying to get a quick meal ready.

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Smith documented the incident on TikTok, showing the aftermath of the mess. “I was just making some chicken nuggets, I just took it out of the oven to flip them over and a bunch of black liquid just squirted out of this corner… all over my apartment,” she said.

She was clearly stunned by the event, noting that she was at a loss for words while showing the droplets covering her kitchen surfaces. The tray itself, which she explained was a double insulated pan from her childhood, continued to drip liquid even after she moved it to the sink. She noted, “Like, what the hell.”

The internet wasted no time in weighing in on the situation

Commenters quickly pointed out that the pan appeared to be quite old and possibly damaged. One user suggested that the black substance was likely a mix of rust, bacteria, and old sink water leaking from a rusted corner.

Another commenter advised that double-insulated trays are not meant for soaking or dishwasher use and that it was time for her to replace the item. Some users even joked that she was essentially making her own dipping sauce, while another noted that skipping aluminum foil was a questionable choice for her cooking process.

In a follow-up video, Smith addressed the speculation and clarified exactly what happened. She explained that she had washed the pan months ago and failed to realize it was still holding moisture inside. Over time, the trapped water oxidized, which turned the liquid black. She hypothesized that the heat of the oven caused the trapped water to boil and expand, eventually creating enough pressure to spray the contents out of the pan.

She also defended her choice to skip foil, citing a desire to avoid waste, though she did agree with commenters that she should probably invest in a new pan. She concluded the video with a bit of advice for others who might own similar cookware. “But let this be a lesson to you,” she said, “So that way if you ever come into a double insulated pan, make sure you get all the water out of it or else it will explode all over you.”

This is not the first time chicken nuggets have caused a stir on social media recently. Back in September, a TikTok user named Bailey attempted to surprise her boyfriend with special eagle-shaped chicken nuggets released by Tyson as part of an NFL promotion. The nuggets were meant to celebrate teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, the Denver Broncos, and the Green Bay Packers. However, the final product was far from impressive. Bailey posted a video showing that the nuggets were crudely shaped and barely resembled a bird at all, leaving her disappointed with the results of her attempt to cook them for a meal.

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