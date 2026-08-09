Trump is further left than Dems, and that’s cemented by his decision to take in Intel, Nvidia and Nippon Steel, says Bill Maher: ‘This is socialism’

Bill Maher is pointing out a massive shift in how the government handles private business, claiming President Trump is leaning further left than the Democrats by embracing what he calls socialism. During a recent segment, Maher highlighted that while Republicans are quick to label democratic socialists as communists, the current administration is making moves that look exactly like the policies they criticize.

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The core of this argument involves the federal government taking significant positions in major companies, specifically Intel, Nvidia, and Nippon Steel. Maher noted that the government is essentially running the boardrooms of these corporations now. President Trump mentioned in April that the federal stock holdings in Intel managed to generate more than $30 billion over the last several months. This all stems from a decision made last summer when the administration authorized the investment into the struggling semiconductor chip manufacturing firm.

Maher described the way these deals go down as pretty intense. He explained that the President singles out a major CEO, forces a meeting at the White House, and demands a percentage of the company in exchange for support. Maher did not mince words, calling that specific approach “thuggish behavior.” It is a strange situation because it blurs the lines between government oversight and direct corporate control.

Maher insists the proof is in the government’s recent ownership stakes

This strategy has created some unexpected political bedfellows. Senator Bernie Sanders has voiced support for these kinds of moves, which Maher pointed out as a clear indicator of the socialist nature of these policies.

Republicans scream socialism and communism while Trump's government takes a 9.9% stake in Intel, a 15% cut of NVIDIA's China chip sales, and inserts itself into the Nippon Steel boardroom.



Bill Maher: There's an opening for socialism, and you know who's filling it? Donald… pic.twitter.com/ATIV0pY6E5 — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) August 8, 2026

On the other hand, Senator Rand Paul has been a vocal critic, calling the involvement a “terrible idea” and a “step toward socialism.” Paul took to social media to ask if the government owning part of a company like Intel constitutes a move toward socialism, which he clearly believes it does. He is right to question the optics here because it is a massive departure from typical conservative economic principles.

In June, during remarks in the Oval Office, President Trump described democratic socialism as the biggest threat to the nation, even suggesting it is a bigger danger than World War I, World War II, the September 11 attacks, or the attack on Pearl Harbor. He has consistently likened democratic socialism to communism, making his own administration’s actions regarding these corporate stakes even more confusing to observers.

With candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America winning elections across the country, the term is getting a lot of airtime. Maher believes we have never seen anything like this in modern times.

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