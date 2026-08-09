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JD Vance says US is still ‘in the middle of the game’ with Iran, and negotiations might not be an end to the war: ‘This thing is not over’

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Manodeep Mukherjee
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Published: Aug 9, 2026 08:00 am

Vice President JD Vance stated on Saturday that the United States remains firmly “in the middle of the game” regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran, The Hill reported. While there have been some recent developments in diplomatic efforts, he cautioned that negotiations should not be mistaken for an immediate end to the war.

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Vance shared his perspective during an interview with Kayleigh McEnany. He highlighted that the team has made some progress over the last few days, specifically noting ongoing negotiations between Iran and Oman. These talks are centered on the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a critical piece of the puzzle. Despite this, he was very direct about the current status of the broader conflict. He said, “This thing is not over. It’s obviously not at the beginning. We’re in the middle of the game.”

The administration is currently juggling a variety of strategies to reach a resolution. Vance explained that they are applying a whole host of tools including diplomatic, economic, and military ones, to ensure that the US gets the best outcome for the American people.

These comments arrive amid internal discussions about the long-term effectiveness of the current military strategy

Recent reports indicate that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine has been urging senior officials to identify an off-ramp for the conflict, which has been ongoing for nearly six months. Caine reportedly raised this prospect during conversations with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President Vance. One source familiar with the discussions stated, “Caine is looking for an off ramp.”

There is a growing sense among some top officials that the current reliance on airstrikes may not be enough to achieve the objectives set by President Trump. Gen. Caine has reportedly warned that these strikes alone are unlikely to force Iran to accept a deal on the President’s terms. This concern has sparked private conversations about the limitations of the military options currently available.

These high-level meetings were held ahead of broader discussions with President Trump. The goal appears to be a coordinated effort to address the risks and limitations of continued military action. The administration is actively seeking options that would avoid the need for deploying U.S. troops on the ground.

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Author
Image of Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep Mukherjee
Manodeep writes about US and global politics with five years of experience under the belt. While he's not keeping up with the latest happenings at the Capitol Hill, you can find him grinding rank in one of the Valve MOBAs.