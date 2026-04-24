She heard scratching in her ceiling for three months and thought it was a ghost, then the video she captured is somehow both better and worse

A Florida homeowner spent three months listening to mysterious scratching sounds and dealing with a foul, unidentifiable smell coming from her ceiling before she finally caught the culprit on camera. TikTok user Jem Calobrace documented the discovery in a video that has since racked up over 23.8 million views. What she found was more tangible than a ghost, and considerably messier.

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In the footage, a dark hand reaches down through a hole in the patio ceiling, wiggles briefly, and retreats back into the darkness. The clip sent viewers into a frenzy, with commenters urging her to call paranormal investigators or simply sell the house. One commenter wrote, “Girl thats the babadook,” while others questioned why she was filming instead of calling the police.

As reported by BroBible, the perspective of the camera made the hand appear far larger than it actually was, which added considerably to the shock. After maintenance professionals were called in, Calobrace learned her home had been hosting a family of raccoons. When the ceiling was finally opened, around six to seven of the animals were found living inside the structure.

Raccoons are surprisingly resourceful when it comes to getting inside your home

Raccoons are known to seek out warm, enclosed spaces to raise their young, particularly during breeding season. They are strong and dexterous climbers, capable of reaching roofs via tree limbs or siding and tearing through weak points like soffits, vents, or gaps in the roof. The risks of leaving such vulnerabilities unaddressed extend beyond wildlife intrusion, as a viral video warning about hidden entry points at home illustrated a similar lesson about the consequences of overlooked access points.

The noise they produce is a reliable indicator of an infestation. Beyond movement sounds, raccoons are vocal animals, producing grunts, growls, hisses, and snarls. If kits are present, homeowners may also hear a chattering or squeaking sound easily mistaken for birds. The damage they leave behind can be extensive, including torn insulation, chewed electrical wiring, and latrine sites that lead to structural damage and persistent odors.

The smell alone is one of the clearest warning signs. Raccoons typically designate a specific area as a latrine, and the buildup of urine and feces can stain ceilings and create a lingering, unpleasant scent. More critically, it poses real health risks. According to Critter Control, raccoons can carry parasites like roundworm and diseases including leptospirosis, salmonella, and rabies, making self-removal attempts both dangerous and inadvisable.

Attempting to remove raccoons without professional assistance carries significant risks, as the animals can become aggressive when cornered. There are also legal regulations around the removal and relocation of wildlife that vary by location. Professionals can safely and humanely remove the mother and kits, seal entry points, and perform attic remediation to restore the area to a safe and sanitary condition. That process often involves removing contaminated insulation and replacing it with specialized options designed to deter future pests.

If a homeowner suspects an infestation, experts recommend arranging an inspection as soon as possible to identify vulnerabilities and prevent further damage. After removal, remediation is necessary to eliminate contaminated materials and ensure the space is safe.

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