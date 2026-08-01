Streamer ChudTheBuilder claims he was held in a Tennessee jail cell with no bed, no blanket, and someone else’s urine on the floor

A fresh claim from jailed streamer ChudTheBuilder is drawing attention online. While awaiting trial on multiple criminal charges, the controversial content creator now alleges he has been subjected to degrading conditions inside a Tennessee jail. The accusations were shared through his X account by his fiancée.

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The streamer, whose real name is Dalton Levi Eatherly, is already facing attempted murder and several other charges linked to separate incidents in Tennessee. His latest claims have sparked debate because they come while he remains behind bars without bond, Soap Central reported.

The allegations have not been publicly verified by jail officials. However, they add another chapter to a case that has already attracted widespread attention due to Eatherly’s online history and ongoing legal troubles.

It sounds like his jail stay just got even more controversial

Eatherly claimed he spent 25 hours in a Davidson County booking holding cell with no bed or blanket, according to a post shared on X. He also alleged there was someone else’s urine on the floor and that he endured non-stop screaming throughout the stay.

Davidson County held Chud in a holding cell in the booking room with no bed, no blanket, a puddle of someone else’s urine on the floor, and nonstop screaming for 25 hours, all so the DA could claim they “never received the motion” & push the hearing to August 6.



He’s still being… pic.twitter.com/gnfpcpYaBM — ChudTheBuilder (@ChudTheBuilder) July 24, 2026

His fiancée, Alexis, claimed the conditions were intentional. She wrote that officials kept him there so the District Attorney could claim they’d “never received the motion,” delaying his hearing until August 6.

Alexis also disputed the misdemeanor restaurant case. She claimed Eatherly was only served appetizers before being told to leave. She argued the allegations involved non-arrestable offenses that did not happen in an officer’s presence. Earlier on July 12, she had said she hoped he would be released within days. That has not happened.

Eatherly was first arrested on May 11 at a Nashville steakhouse. Police alleged he refused to pay a nearly $400 bill, directed racial slurs at employees, and resisted arrest.

Two days later, on May 13, he was arrested again after a shooting outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville. Investigators allege he fired multiple shots at a Black man identified as Joshua Fox. He now faces charges including attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The source also states that Judge Melissa Blackburn later revoked Eatherly’s bond after reviewing his history of racist social media posts and other concerning behavior. He remains in custody.

The case also comes as other recent investigations have highlighted how mistakes during criminal investigations can have lasting consequences. In one, a Canadian man was exonerated after spending 18 months in prison when a single typo led authorities to the wrong suspect.

This is not the first time Eatherly has accused jail officials of mistreatment. He previously claimed his physical Bible was taken away and replaced with an electronic tablet that frequently failed, the source reports. He described it as “malicious interference” with his religious rights and alleged other inmates were allowed physical books.

Claims involving the treatment of people by public officials have also surfaced in other recent cases. In one, a Chicago man alleged a paramedic threatened him with jail instead of providing medical assistance after he called 911.

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