‘This is terrifying’: Chicago man called 911 for severe pneumonia, then a paramedic allegedly threatened him with jail time instead of help

A Chicago man has shared his conversation with a paramedic, claiming that he accused him of “abuse of the system.” Apparently, this man was suffering from severe pneumonia symptoms, so he decided to dial 911 for assistance. However, when they arrived, the man claimed he was verbally “abused and humiliated,” instead of getting the help. According to him, he was also told that he could go to “jail” for calling an ambulance for non-emergency vital signs.

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Footage of his odd experience on TikTok appears to give additional insights. The camera stays on this man, with a Chicago Fire Department paramedic who appears to be speaking in the background. The paramedic starts with, “We don’t call for a ride to the hospital. Which is abuse of the system.” He also adds, “It’s exactly what you’re doing.” In response, the man asks, “I’m abusing the system because I feel like I have a medical emergency?” To which the paramedic replies, “Yes.”

The conversation then continues, with the paramedic saying he can get the chief to talk to this man and explain what a “medical emergency” is. He further added that the police station would also “love” to talk about it. Later in their conversation, it appears the paramedic considered the man’s emergency a “non-emergency” and, for that reason, claimed it’s illegal to call an ambulance for it. No comments from the fire department were found.

The paramedic then claimed, “Your vitals are better than mine”

After claiming that it’s illegal to call an ambulance in the man’s case, the paramedic adds, “Your vitals are better than mine.” Then this man tries to explain that his neck hurts and, “I feel like I sprained it.” And as he is about to say, “And you’re telling me I…” The paramedic can be heard saying, “That is not a medical life-threatening emergency.” However, none of them appears to show evidence to back their claims.

@abdulararsa I called 911 because I was experiencing severe signs of pneumonia and a neck injury. Instead of giving me medical help, this Chicago Fire Department paramedic verbally abused and humiliated me.He told me multiple times that I do not have a medical emergency, accused me of “abusing the system,” and aggressively told me that “someone else could use the ambulance.” He then went as far as threatening me, saying I could go to jail just for calling an ambulance.I genuinely feel that this mistreatment, intimidation, and refusal to take my health seriously was racially motivated.Calling 911 in good faith when you believe you are sick is NOT a crime. Paramedics are supposed to help us, not threaten, judge, and mistreat us based on who we are. I have already filed formal complaints with the City of Chicago and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Share this to demand accountability.#chicago #911 #paramedic #patientrights #accountability ♬ original sound – Jmoney

The conversation doesn’t appear to escalate into a heated confrontation, as the man can be heard saying, “That’s alright,” and explaining the pneumonia symptoms he experienced. The clip then ends with the paramedic saying that the man’s call was a “non-emergency.” In the caption of his TikTok, the man wrote, “He told me multiple times that I do not have a medical emergency, accused me of ‘abusing the system,’ and aggressively told me that ‘someone else could use the ambulance.’ He then went as far as threatening me, saying I could go to jail just for calling an ambulance.”

The video gained significant traction, garnering over 650,000 views, with many sharing their opinion on the matter. One wrote, “This is terrifying.” While one questioned, “Pneumonia isn’t a medical emergency????” The paramedic also mentioned his name as “Art,” and it appears that one of the commenters sided with him, saying, “Yall might hate me I agree with art ngl.”

Apart from these, a person who claimed to be a professional wrote: “Hi, I’m a EMT & this is NOT how we do this. I hope you reported them.” This appears to be the feedback on the man’s story. The claims made in the story are not independently verified.

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