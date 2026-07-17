Black Oregon woman claims a librarian singled her out over headphone volume while ignoring white children nearby: ‘They don’t want Black people there’

An Oregon woman’s library visit turned into a confrontation over the rules. She claimed that the librarian objected to the noise from her headphones but remained silent about the white children being loud nearby. The Nerd Stash reported. Apparently, the librarian justified why those children were excluded, but the woman didn’t seem to agree. Later, she claimed that it wasn’t the first time that she had been treated unequally at this place. No comments from the library were found.

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According to the source, a clip shared by this woman on TikTok (@hunkeh_tamer2) provides additional information on the matter. The librarian reportedly approached this woman because of the volume of her headphones. However, the woman then shifted the conversation towards the nearby children, who were allegedly making noise; she questioned, “Why is she able to be disruptive, disrespectful, but I, as a Black person in the library minding my own business in a corner, actually get approached?”

Following this, the librarian claimed that the children were enrolled in a tutoring program. In response, the woman didn’t just disagree with the employee’s justification but also claimed that those children were making more noise than her and were with a nanny. She added more to the conversation by mentioning privilege and freedom; the woman claimed: “They get to have that freedom, that privilege… a privilege certain demographics aren’t allowed to have.”

The conversation continued…

It appears the conversation didn’t end there, as the woman further claimed it wasn’t the first time she had been treated unequally in the library. After the confrontation, the nearly 7-minute-long clip appears to end with the woman asking the librarian to share this conversation with the library’s staff, so they are aware of it, and the chances of something similar happening are minimized. In the overlay, she has mentioned, “Beaverton MAIN LIBRARY.”

Apart from her, the viewers also shared their opinions on the alleged racial double standard after the TikTok gained significant traction (over 350,000 views). One commenter claimed, “They don’t want Black people there. That’s why they’re being racist.” Another user criticized the objection to her headphone usage; they stated, “IT IS LOUD IN THAT LIBRARY!! Why are they targeting someone with headphones?!”

Similarly, another viewer mentioned, “The fact that we all can hear them screaming and yelling in the background in a VIDEO and he’s (the librarian) pretending like it doesn’t exist.” Several comments reflected similar thoughts in the comment section of her TikTok. There’s no follow-up video from the woman yet showing what happened after the confrontation. Her claims are not independently verified.

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