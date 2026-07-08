‘It’s giving racism’: Mom claimed her Black daughter was denied a children’s museum ride, then saw a white boy get on it

An Indiana mom claimed her daughter was treated unfairly at a children’s museum ride. Apparently, her daughter was excited to get on a ride but was denied due to the shoes she wore, per The Nerd Stash. Later, the mother saw a boy getting on the same ride wearing shoes similar to her daughter’s, which ultimately made her claim, “It’s giving racism.”

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The mother, Mauri, appears to give insights into the matter on her TikTok @lovelii_mauri. It looks like her daughter was denied entry to a ride in the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis because she was reportedly wearing “open-toed shoes.” But as she was walking towards the exit, Mauri noticed a little boy entering the ride, and according to her, he was also wearing open-toed shoes. She then asked the employee about it.

Mauri started recording and questioned, “His shoes are open-toed, why can he go but she can’t?” The employee then claimed that it was the previous one who denied entry, as he wasn’t aware of the rules. The mother continued, “No, no, no. If he can go, then she can go. That doesn’t make sense.” To this, the employee reportedly said the boy has been waiting in the line “forever,” and that’s when Mauri said, “I don’t care how long he’s been waiting! If the policy is no open-toed shoes, he shouldn’t be able to go. It’s giving racism.”

It appears that their conversation continued

Following the woman’s racism claim, the employee then replied to Mauri, “Okay. Why don’t I kick him off, then?” It appears that the boy was then asked to get off the ride. In her TikTok, the employee can also be heard apologizing to the mother. The video of the girl being denied a ride gained considerable attention, garnering over 85,000 views. Several users shared their opinions on the matter.

@lovelii_mauri Am I trippen or what? I took my baby to the Childrens Museum Of Indianapolis Today and she wanted to get on the cars outside the man approached me and said she couldn’t ride because her shoes were open toed I let her know she couldn’t ride because of their policy as we’re walking to the front to exit the line I see a little white boy with open toed shoes about to ride the same ride my little black daughter was told she couldn’t ride so I addressed it right then and there, let me know how u would have handled the situation and @The Children’s Museum can yall explain to me why your employee would ever think this is ok this is blatant racism and it’s sad asf!!!!! #dayinmylife #pov #fyp #fypシ゚viral #fypシ ♬ original sound – Lovelii.Mauri

One of the commenters claimed, “Period!!!! That’s how we coming every time! I appreciate you handling this situation RIGHT then and there mama! You did that!” And another one wrote, “It is that deep. Good for you mom. And your child is watching you stand up for WHATS RIGHT! and now she knows never to let stuff slide!” While one questioned, “‘He’s been waiting a long time’. WHHAAAT????”

Similarly, someone also said, “It is the policy we always bring extra shoes bc of this. It stinks the workers aren’t consistent.” It appears that the audience was divided on this situation. Mauri also posted a follow-up video, in which the museum’s manager appears to call her. He mentioned that the museum investigated the matter internally and claimed that the employee’s actions were due to a lack of training. As a result, it looks like they were removed from the position and retrained.

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