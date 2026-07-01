“Racism still really exists”: This woman visited a church in Florida, then claimed she felt unwelcome there

A video of a woman has come to light in which she seems disappointed after her church visit. As reported by the Daily Dot, a black woman shared her experience, claiming it was racism. Apparently, she and others who went with her were the only people of color at the church. During her time there, she felt the other church attendees ignored her; it appears that this alleged situation made her emotional.

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The video was reposted on Twitter/X by @iAnonPatriot, which has garnered nearly 90,000 views. In the clip, the woman is seated under a tree, talking about her experience at the church in Jacksonville, Florida. She started by saying she tried to go to the church, and then added, “It’s just kinda sad how, like, racism still exists.” After making this claim, she seemingly gave further details about why she felt unwelcome there.

Per the woman, fellow churchgoers ignored her and those who visited with her. She claimed, “I’m just reading people, I’m reading the room,” and added. “When we got in there, they were giving us a look like, ‘What are you people doing here?’” And that’s how she seemed to describe how she felt unwelcome in the church. The caption of the video says, “African American says she tried going to church but left early because there weren’t any other Black people in attendance.”

She claimed some people met her

It looks like the woman thought that the group of people was being racist, as it seemed like they were ignoring her. Though she also claimed that some people did meet them: “There were, like, probably three people that came, met us.” She also added, “I just feel so out of place.” Following this statement, the video appears to cut to a different location. Here, she can be heard saying that this experience left her emotional.

African American says she tried going to church but left early because there weren’t any other Black people in attendance



“Only a few people came up to us and shook our hands. It’s crazy how raclsm still exists..”



Why do these people always have a victim mentality..!? pic.twitter.com/dWG6onD4FL — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) June 30, 2026

While the video seems to offer insights into her side of the story, viewers stepped into the comment section to share their opinions. Per the Daily Dot, one of them wrote, “Funniest part. A white person would get noticed in a black church and immediately introduce themselves because it’s not something they see every day. A black person going into a white church and basically being ignored means they’re used to seeing black people. No big deal.”

Similarly, another user added, “The entitlement she has is just radiating. Little kids that want to get introduced by everyone. No, being an adult doesn’t stop cause of this race fugazi-ness.” It looks like the audience was divided over the woman’s concern about racism. Her identity remains unconfirmed, and her claims are not independently verified.

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