Woman realized her adopted sister was trapped in a racist family, and the truth hit her on her sister’s big day

A Reddit post has gone viral in which a woman seems disappointed in her adoptive sister’s wedding. According to Bored Panda, she shared the story of her foster sister’s big day, which seemingly became an embarrassment for her, as she had brought a friend who she claimed was discriminated against because of her skin color by the groom’s family. Her friend, on the other hand, didn’t feel bad, but it appears that embarrassment stayed with her, and she never visited the family again.

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The Redditor u/AvocadoSalt narrated the story on the subreddit r/weddomgshaming. She mentioned her foster sister, whom she brought home after her mother left the state with her boyfriend, and her father ended up keeping her as one of her own, and they became sisters. But at 18, the Redditor had to leave the state, and they were separated. They had not met in a while, and suddenly her sister broke the news of her wedding.

The Redditor stated that she initially called her at the bachelor party, which had only four people, including her sister’s boyfriend and a mutual friend. At the party, she realized something odd about the groom’s side. She heard her boyfriend making some derogatory remarks. Along with that, the “reckless recreational gun use” also made her feel fearful. All of this experience made her feel worried about what family her foster sister is getting into.

The wedding took another awkward turn

On the day of the wedding, the Redditor, who was a bridesmaid, and her friend arrived, but things started to seem odd as the groom and the family first got drunk and went for a ride in the woods. After they came back, they had lost their dogs, so they went looking for them, which seemed to affect the wedding. Following this, it appears that her sister’s mother-in-law made derogatory remarks about the Redditor’s friend.

Things seemed quite intense when her sister-in-laws asked the Redditor and her friend to leave the room, thinking they might have stolen their stuff. They ended up in a tent for the night, and in the morning, they learned that her sister’s husband’s niece had stolen things from them after she was seen collecting them. It appears that the chaos in the family ultimately compromised much of the fun for her.

As the story went viral, viewers also weighed in with their opinions. One of them wrote, “I’m sorry things turned out this way. If your bestie hadn’t gone with you things may still be the same, but maybe it’s just as well you found out this is how your ‘sister’ really feels at heart, or that she is so willing – as Xanax warrior princess wisely observed – to take her husband’s prejudices.” Another one seemed to praise her friend for being brave this whole time, as the commenter stated, “Your bestie’s braver than me (and i’m not even black) because i would’ve noped out of that situation immediately”

It looks like the viral sister drama ended with that. The other side of the story is still unknown, including the real identities of those involved. But it appears that the details shared by the Redditor have convinced some viewers about the intensity of the experience, and they are seemingly sympathetic towards the woman and her friend. In my opinion, anything said before knowing another side is just speculation.

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